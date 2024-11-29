Orcas Learn to Hunt Whale Sharks, New Study Reveals

Researchers have documented a groundbreaking discovery of orcas in the Gulf of California hunting and killing whale sharks, the world's largest fish.

The findings, published in Frontiers in Marine Science, reveal a specialized and collaborative hunting strategy used by these marine predators.

Whale sharks, which can reach lengths of up to 18 meters, are common in the Gulf, but evidence of orcas preying on them had previously been anecdotal. Researchers analyzed video and photographic evidence from four predation events over six years to understand these interactions better.

Orcas were observed targeting specific parts of the whale shark's anatomy, such as pelvic fins and claspers, temporarily stunning the massive fish and flipping them over to access their lipid-rich liver - a prized food source.

Orcas' Unique Hunting Tactics Shed Light on Their Intelligence, Conservation Needs

The coordinated attacks highlight orcas' advanced hunting intelligence. Collaborative efforts, where one orca disables the prey while others feed, are not new to the species, but targeting whale sharks represents a unique adaptation.

The study noted that the orcas' strategy allows them to efficiently exploit the resources of one of the ocean's largest creatures.

Marine biologists emphasize the rarity of observing such interactions. According to the study, the growing number of documented instances worldwide may be linked to improved surveillance and technology, providing a clearer window into orca behavior. This discovery follows other notable findings, such as orcas preying on dolphins off Chile and even attacking great white sharks in South Africa.

Orcas, known for their diverse diets and intelligent behaviors, are apex predators whose survival is increasingly threatened by human activity, including shipping traffic and marine pollution. Researchers hope these insights will support conservation efforts, as understanding orca behavior can inform strategies to protect their populations.