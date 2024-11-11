An 18-year-old New York State employee tragically lost his life while combating a wildfire in Sterling Forest, Orange County, on Saturday.

Dariel Vasquez, an aide with the New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Department, was part of the team working to control the fire. The blaze is part of several wildfires raging across the region amid a prolonged drought and high winds, which have fueled the spread of flames.

Vasquez, a recent graduate of Ramapo High School, was killed while responding to the Jennings Creek Fire near Greenwood Lake, New Jersey. The fire, which also spread to parts of Orange County, New York, has already consumed thousands of acres.

In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her sorrow, saying, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of one of our New York State Parks employees while responding to a wildfire... My prayers go out to his family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time."

As of Sunday, wildfires continued to threaten multiple areas in New York and New Jersey. In Passaic County, New Jersey, the Jennings Creek Fire had burned 2,500 acres and was only 10% contained.

READ MORE : Extreme Global Warming Could Push Mammals Toward Extinction, Warns New Research

Firefighters Continue Battle Against Wildfires in New York

According to NBC News, firefighters were still battling the blaze, with 25 structures under threat. Local authorities have requested additional state and federal support to combat the fire.

"The situation has gotten a lot more difficult," said Steve Neuhaus, County Executive of Orange County, in a video update.

The fires have triggered a health alert in New York, as smoke from the flames has caused poor air quality in the region, including New York City. An air quality health advisory was issued due to pollution levels potentially exceeding safe limits, advising residents, particularly those sensitive to pollutants, to limit outdoor activity.

The National Weather Service has forecast light rain that could help mitigate the fires, but it is unlikely to fully contain them in the immediate future.

This recent wave of wildfires in the Northeast follows a period of dry weather, contributing to ongoing drought conditions. New York State has witnessed over 60 wildfires since the beginning of October, consuming over 2,100 acres. These fires have caused widespread concern, as high temperatures and dry conditions continue to exacerbate the risk of further fires.

As of late, emergency crews remain on high alert, continuing to fight multiple fires, including the Jennings Creek Fire. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has expressed hope that with favorable weather, they may be able to gain control over the fire by the end of the week.