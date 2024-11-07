Extreme Global Warming Could Push Mammals Toward Extinction, Warns New Research

A recent study suggests that extreme global warming may eventually lead to the extinction of mammals, including humans.

Led by Dr. Alexander Farnsworth from the University of Bristol, this research explores a future where Earth's continents merge into a supercontinent called Pangea Ultima, resulting in temperatures that could make much of the planet uninhabitable. The study, published in Nature Geoscience, paints a grim picture of what Earth might look like in 250 million years.

Future Supercontinent Could Create Deadly Heat, Leaving Only 8% Habitable for Mammals

According to the research, Earth's tectonic plates are continuously shifting, and scientists predict they will eventually converge to form Pangea Ultima. This massive landmass would be far from the cooling effects of the oceans, creating a phenomenon known as the "continentality effect."

Combined with a brighter, hotter sun and increased carbon dioxide from tectonic volcanic activity, the climate on Pangea Ultima could reach extreme temperatures between 40°C and 50°C (104°F-122°F), with even hotter regions possible, Gadget 360 reported.

Such conditions, Dr. Farnsworth explains, would challenge mammals' ability to regulate their body temperature, which is essential for survival.

One of the study's key findings is that only 8-16% of Pangea Ultima would have conditions suitable for mammals. This would limit access to crucial resources like food and water, making survival difficult for all species, including humans.

Unlike past mass extinctions caused by events like asteroid impacts, this future crisis would be triggered by extreme global temperatures. For mammals, prolonged exposure to temperatures above human tolerance could be deadly, with many regions experiencing heat and humidity levels that prevent mammals from shedding heat through sweating or panting.

READ NEXT: SpaceX Postpones Starlink Mission After Helium Leak Disrupts Launch Preparations

Scientists Urge Immediate Climate Action to Avoid Future of Extreme Heat and Limited Habitable Land

While this scenario is millions of years away, Dr. Eunice Lo, a co-author and climate change expert at the University of Bristol, stresses the importance of acting on today's climate challenges.

She warns that the current climate crisis, fueled by greenhouse gas emissions, is already leading to dangerously high temperatures, emphasizing the need to work toward net-zero emissions to prevent further harm. Dr. Lo explains that today's heat waves are a sign of the severe conditions mammals might face in the future if global warming continues unchecked.

Beyond understanding Earth's future, the findings could also help scientists evaluate the habitability of distant planets. Dr. Farnsworth notes that even planets in a "habitable zone" could be uninhabitable if their land masses lead to similar climate effects as those predicted for Pangea Ultima.

According to NDTV, this research highlights how Earth's continental arrangement plays a crucial role in shaping the climate, demonstrating that both planetary position and land formation are key to creating a livable environment.

The study also suggests that Earth's carbon dioxide levels, currently around 400 parts per million, could rise to over 600 ppm by the time Pangea Ultima forms. Such high levels would intensify the greenhouse effect, trapping more heat and contributing to an inhospitable environment for life.

While this extreme scenario lies far in the future, the researchers hope that by understanding these potential long-term outcomes, people today will see the urgency of addressing climate change for a more sustainable future.