Regular Physical Activity Linked to Increased Brain Size and Reduced Alzheimer's Risk

Engaging in regular physical activity, even as infrequently as once or twice a week, could help reduce the risk of dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, according to a recent study.

This research, involving nearly 10,000 participants from Mexico City, reveals that adults who exercise moderately to vigorously on weekends have larger brain volumes and are less likely to develop dementia compared to those who lead entirely sedentary lives, Good News Network reported.

Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study highlights the potential brain-boosting benefits of "weekend warrior" workouts.

Exercising Once a Week May Cut Dementia Risk by 13%

Researchers found that individuals who achieved their exercise goals through just one or two sessions per week reduced their risk of mild dementia by 13% compared to those who didn't exercise at all.

This benefit was noted regardless of whether participants exercised only on weekends or spread their activity throughout the week, suggesting that the overall duration of physical activity may be more important than the specific frequency.

While the study didn't investigate exercise intensity directly, experts suggest that at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week can significantly impact brain health.

According to Everyday Health, moderate exercise, per the researchers, involves activities where one can still hold a conversation but may find it difficult to sing, while vigorous exercise limits speaking to short phrases.

The findings align with previous research showing that physical activity reduces neuroinflammation, strengthens brain connections, and stimulates the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF)-a protein that supports brain function and health.

In addition to lowering dementia risk, the study observed that regular exercise helps increase total brain volume, particularly in areas related to memory and cognitive function, such as the hippocampus and temporal lobes.

MRI Scans Show Active Adults Have More Brain Matter, Backing Exercise for Dementia Prevention

Using advanced MRI scans, researchers examined over 10,000 brain images to confirm that participants who regularly engaged in physical activity had more extensive brain matter than those who were less active.

The research team pointed out that regular movement helps not only in managing weight and blood sugar levels but also in improving overall cardiovascular health, all of which contribute to a lower risk of cognitive decline.

However, the researchers noted some limitations in their study. For example, all exercise data was self-reported by participants, which can sometimes lead to inaccuracies.

Despite this, the study's findings suggest that even minimal but consistent physical activity can have meaningful effects on brain health. Concentrated weekend workouts, as well as spreading activity throughout the week, may both provide similar protective benefits against cognitive decline.

Ultimately, the study supports the idea that physical activity, regardless of its pattern, is beneficial for long-term brain health.

This discovery offers encouraging news for those who may struggle to exercise daily but can manage moderate or vigorous activity on weekends.

Researchers concluded that if all middle-aged individuals engaged in some form of physical activity once or twice weekly, many cases of mild dementia could potentially be prevented, making physical activity an accessible and powerful tool for protecting brain health into later life.