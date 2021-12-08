A gray wolf named OR-93 died on a California highway. The animal accompanied experts and fanatics on a thousand-mile expedition across California.

The Journey of OR-93

OR-93 was the first wolf from Oregon's White River group to visit California, and likely the first gray wolf spotted so far south in almost a century. OR-93 was born in 2019 in the White River pack in Oregon and The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs manages the pack. OR-93 was 14 months old when he was collared in June 2020.

OR-93 first set foot on Modoc County on January 31, 2020. Gray wolves were formerly common in California, but they were probably exterminated in the 1920s. Gray wolves were declared as endangered in 2014, making it unlawful to hunt, trap, harass, or injure them.

In February, OR-93 zagged returned to Oregon after a California vacation. Between the first week of February and the end of March, he padded about 16 counties, says Weiss. The male traveled over 935 flight miles in three months in quest of a mate and territory, according to The Guardian.

After leaving Yosemite National Park, the wolf took an unusual swing west, across the Central Valley of California. He may have discovered means to cross the roadways through creeks and rivers, or he may have crossed the road itself - which he would have had to do at night due to traffic.

On April 5, he reached San Luis Obispo County, on California's central coast. His radio collar had ceased functioning - researchers still do not know the reason for this. Some wolf enthusiasts feared he had died, yet little signal flares kept appearing, proving OR-93's survival.

The Death of OR-93

In November, a vehicle reported a dead wolf on the side of Interstate 5. OR-93 was immediately recognized by his vivid purple radio collar, and a necropsy revealed he died from wounds consistent with a vehicle impact.

Weiss wonders whether OR-93 was returning to Oregon to locate a mate after failing in California. Wolves are actively seeking a mate in November and December, preferring to be paired up before the February mating season. So, after failing to locate what he wanted in California, the lone wolf returned home.

In obtaining food and surviving a wolf lifestyle far into California, OR-93 proves that others can too. Traverso notes that wolves are so mysterious that they may be hiding in places of California where no one expects to find them.

Not only does OR-93's journey show the environment, conservationists believe it will support wolves. Cascadia Wildlands conservation director Bethany Cotton says it's almost as if he had the map of the remaining habitat in California. He instinctively recognized where he might survive in the state, which is inspiring.

How the Journey of OR-93 Help Humans Understand Wolves

Cotton thinks wolves' survival is partly dependent on the state's policies. In 2020, the Trump administration does end federal wolf protections, leaving state management to states. The situation in Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and other states that actively manage the species has deteriorated, Cotton said.

The state of Idaho and Montana allow hunting and trapping seasons that might kill up to 90% of the population. Decreased populations are less likely to spread into vacant areas farther away.

The event demonstrates why wildlife should not be handled by the state since animals cannot see state boundaries. Wildlife follows ecosystems, not human-made political boundaries.

Individual animals like OR-93's adventures helps in understanding wolves, Cotton adds. People can see how far he went seeking a spouse and a place to call home. It helps to see that they are just like human, yearning for a home, food, and family, and we need to let them be.

