In a recent report of city officials, a total of 11 individuals were murdered in a mining site disaster in Russia's Siberia, on Thursday.

Furthermore, additional hundreds of said employees were buried beneath the site, wherein rescue personnel and volunteers have to retrieve them.

According to the TASS media outlet, coal dust went up in flames in a lift shaft at the Listvyazhnaya quarry in the snowbound Kemerovo area, engulfing the pit with flames.

As said by the Sergei Tsivilev, the Regional Governor, there were 11 individuals reported that were discovered lifeless, and other 46 have still been trapped below and was not recovered.

Numerous employees who suffered from severe injury were checked in hospitals for treatment, wherein certainly portion of them for smoke inhalation.

It was said that among all the 46 who was rushed in the hospital four of the victims were in serious state.

According to the emergency service, 285 individuals were inside site when fire crept through the passageway.

In video evidence, rescuers and medics were seen approaching at the mine's complex, with authorities hunkered alongside as it snows in the location around 3,500 kilometers east of Moscow.

Per the disaster department, 285 individuals were already in the underground when flames crept through into the sewer pipe. Investigators said that at least 239 people made it just above surface.

Authorities however did not clarify what generated the fire and continued to report about the casualties.

The Kremlin has said that it expected the remaining workers would be able to escape.

President Vladimir Putin of the United States of America on the other hand, had asked the emergency government to travel out to the zone to assist with the rescue operation.

Tsivilev stated that there was no more considerable dust in the mine, which still had energy and ventilation, but that communication with certain personnel deep below had already been interrupted.

"For the time being, there is no big flame, therefore we assume there is no wildfire," Tsivilev stated in a video posted to his Telegram channel.

"We don't have any contact links with these guys since the subterranean telecommunications infrastructure is down," he further explains.

More Mining Incidents

The Monitoring Council law investigation institution's provincial section announced that it had initiated a judicial investigation into carelessness that resulted in death.

While other incidents occurred before like during the year 2007 incident, wherein Kemerovo has been the location of something like the biggest coal tragedy ever since the Soviet Union's disintegration in year 1991, when such an incident at the Ulyanovskaya quarry killed over than 100 workers and individuals.

While exceeding of 90 persons were killed in accidents at the Raspadskaya mining company in the province in tje year 2010.

"Thus, according acquiring data, a handful of personnel experienced from smoke exposure; the number of fatalities is being determined," it announced earlier.

The quarry is operated by SDS-Holding, a subsidiary of the closely owned Siberian Business Union. There was no quick response from the union.





