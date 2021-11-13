An active storm track and a sustained blast of cold air in the East will allow many in the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic, and Northeast to witness their first snowfall of the season, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
Two Major Features That May Bring a General Swath of Snow
Some parts of the Great Lakes has already witnessed their first build up snow of the season as the lake-effect snow machine underwent a little adjustment the previous week, dumping several inches of snow on certain cities, including over 11 inches in northern Michigan. This weekend, the lake-effect snow will return.
As snow covers the Great Lakes region, experts predict Mother Nature will extend the winter weather over a wider area over the next several days.
According to AccuWeather meteorologists, two key elements might deliver widespread snow. For some, this means a few inches; for others, it means the first snowflakes of the year, mixed with rain.
The first system will pass through Saturday night. According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek, the same storm that turned into a snowfall across the northern Plains and portions of Canada midweek will continue northward near Hudson Bay.
Energy from the storm's western and southern border will swing into the Great Lakes and Northeast, he added. As it travels into the Northeast, more widespread rain and snow showers are expected. Dombek says the timing of this element might affect the prediction.
Places That Could Possibly See Accumulating Snow
However, roads haven't been treated for winter yet, and slight snow accumulations might make some routes in higher altitudes rather hazardous.
After the first system, the second will follow closely. Sunday night into Monday morning, a clipper storm will speed over the northern Plains before dipping southward into the middle Appalachians.
That energy may assist build a new storm rapidly enough to send broad accumulation snow to interior regions, even at lower altitudes, including the I-95 corridor. Again, the timing and course of this system will impact where snow falls, and forecasters say some scenario could possible unfold.
Once it traverses the Appalachians, a new low pressure system might emerge near the East Coast. This is where numerous scenario may play out.
Snowflakes Expected in DC, Philly, and NYC
The next storm may originate near or just inland the coast and travel northeastward, bringing snow to parts of the eastern Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic, and interior Northeast on Sunday night and Monday. Snowflakes may reach Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York.
This situation might lead to slick Monday morning commutes in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Albany, Pennsylvania.
A second possibility involves a fresh region of low pressure forming considerably further offshore, causing more rain and snow. If the system develops offshore, the Northeast will only get isolated rain and snow showers on Monday.
While flakes may fall early next week in the I-95 corridor, little accumulation is expected. In reality, accumulating snow in Philadelphia and New York City would be early. New York City gets its first measurable snow on Dec. 7 and Philadelphia on Dec. 9. Measurable snowfall is 0.1 inch or more.
In contrast, substantial snow coming this weekend or early next week in Pittsburgh or Albany, New York, would be deemed timely. Pittsburgh's typical first measurable snow date is Nov. 14. In Albany, it's usually Nov.
