An active storm track and a sustained blast of cold air in the East will allow many in the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic, and Northeast to witness their first snowfall of the season, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

Two Major Features That May Bring a General Swath of Snow

Some parts of the Great Lakes has already witnessed their first build up snow of the season as the lake-effect snow machine underwent a little adjustment the previous week, dumping several inches of snow on certain cities, including over 11 inches in northern Michigan. This weekend, the lake-effect snow will return.

As snow covers the Great Lakes region, experts predict Mother Nature will extend the winter weather over a wider area over the next several days.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, two key elements might deliver widespread snow. For some, this means a few inches; for others, it means the first snowflakes of the year, mixed with rain.

The first system will pass through Saturday night. According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek, the same storm that turned into a snowfall across the northern Plains and portions of Canada midweek will continue northward near Hudson Bay.

Energy from the storm's western and southern border will swing into the Great Lakes and Northeast, he added. As it travels into the Northeast, more widespread rain and snow showers are expected. Dombek says the timing of this element might affect the prediction.

Places That Could Possibly See Accumulating Snow