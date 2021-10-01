A 30-year-old woman from California has been charged for igniting a massive wildfire that has affected thousands of acres of Shasta County. She claims the reason she started the fire was an unsuccessful attempt at boiling a puddle containing bear pee.

Fawn Fire

A 30-year-old one-time Bay Area biotech researcher named Alexandra Souverneva who on LinkedIn listed her occupation as a "shaman," was arrested on the 23rd of September being on Thursday and was charged with "arson to wildland" linked to the Fawn Fire, as per the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

The Fawn Fire has consumed not less than 13.5 square miles (35 square kilometers) and damaged 185 structures in California as of September 28. It also took nearly 1,700 personnel to combat the flame, including three firefighters who were injured by the fire. About 30 percent of the wildfire hasn't been uncontained.

Firefighters reportedly sighted Souverneva coming out of the brush close to the fire at about 8 pm on the 22nd of September. She claimed she has lost a large amount of water and is in need of medical assistance.

The Interview

After she was medically assessed, CAL FIRE law enforcement interviewed her. Court documents revealed that CAL FIRE told Souverneva to remove everything in her fanny pack and pockets, disclosing that she had a cigarette lighter on her and an "item containing a green leafy substance that she admitted to smoking that day."

Upon interrogation, she asserted she had been going for a hike in Shasta County in California trying to reach Canada, more than 684 miles (1,100 kilometers) away. Souverneva also told the officer she had lost a large amount of water and then she saw a puddle of water polluted with bear pee.

After failing on her trial to filter the water using a teabag, she tried boiling the water. However, she asserted it was "too wet for the fire to start," so she just consumed the pee-puddle water and kept on walking.

Souverneva Pleads not Guilty

After she was arrested and interviewed by a CAL FIRE officer, Souverneva has been connected with another Shasta County wildfire which is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) away from the Fawn Fire. Extra charges for this second fire have not been filed yet.

In a statement to Shasta County District Attorney named Stephanie Bridgett, Matt Alexander who is a CAL FIRE officer said: "It is my opinion there is a high possibility she is responsible for the vegetation fire in Shasta Lake City the previous evening. It is my experience that arsonists are responsible for multiple fires and will light multiple fires in a short timeframe."

Souverneva has pleaded innocent to arson charges regarding the Fawn Fire and will stay in custody on $100,000 bail. If guilty as charged, she could remain in prison for up to nine years.

