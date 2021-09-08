Officials say the Dixie Fire in northern California could earn the position of the largest wildfire ever recorded in the state.

Dixie Fire

It has consumed 917,579 acres and as of Tuesday, it was just 59% contained. Presently, August Complex is the largest fire by acreage for the state and has burned about 1,032,648 acres last year.

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire began on the 14th of July and has ruined or destroyed not less than 1,282 structures. Out of the 20 leading largest wildfires since 1932, 17 have taken place since 2000; since 2016 11 has occured; five in 2020 and three from 2021.

Chief Thom Porter from Cal Fire said: "For September through December the entire state shows drier, more wind events, and large fire activity to continue for the next three months."

Over the weekend, California's firefighters made remarkable progress against the Caldor Fire, and this made officials downgrade some evacuation orders in the Lake Tahoe area.

The Caldor Fire had burned 216,646 acres close to the California-Nevada border as of Tuesday morning. The fires are 49% contained about three weeks following its start on the 14th of August, Cal Fire said.

Caldor Fire

Though still massive, the Caldor fire's growth reduced its intensity over the weekend, adding only about 842 acres within the 24-hour period between the night of Friday and Saturday, per an analysis of fire information for CNN.

That's different from its serious beginning when the flame got so intense to the extent it affected almost 100,000 acres in its first week.

Cal Fire said since the Caldor Fire kicked off, it has destroyed over 990 structures, affecting businesses, homes, and other buildings. Over 27,000 structures are vulnerable.

Close to a week after thousands in the resort town obstructed roadways when authorities said they should relocate since flames were rapidly spreading into the location, evacuation orders for the city of South Lake Tahoe were lowered to evacuation warnings.

Visitors and residents were permitted to go back to their houses over the weekend.

Evacuation Order s

As per Cal Fire, other portions of El Dorado County noticed their evacuation orders lowered to a warning Saturday, and other warnings were no longer in effect.

Places that stayed under an evacuation order include the areas of Fallen Leaf Lake, Meyers, Christmas Valley, and North Upper Truckee. Three new wildfires began Sunday in California as fire officials noticed progress in the Caldor Fire.

In Amador County, close to the place the Caldor Fire is active, the Lawrence Fire increased to 46 acres, engulfing brush, timber, and grass, Cal Fire said.

The fire triggered road closures for a little time and also evacuations as it puts a handful of structures at risk, but firefighters succeeded in quickly reducing the threat. As of Monday, the Lawrence Fire was about 90% contained.

