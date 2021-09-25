La Palma volcanic eruption has been active for almost a week, prompting the relocation of thousands. The volcano has damaged hundreds of properties because of its massive lava flow. However, at least a property is still standing as pictures showed and this is surprising.

La Palma Volcanic Eruption

A photo of the unbelievable sight was captured on the Spanish island of El Palma. For almost a week now, the Cumbre Vieja volcano has been erupting and discharging lava on this island. The fast-moving lava destroyed hundreds of homes, but in some way, at least one structure was spared standing all alone.

As per the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, a woman named Ada Monnikendam, who built the house together with her husband, was surprised when she sighted the picture of the home surrounded by lava spreading all over social media this week.

She said: "I know that house! My husband and I built it!"

The property was believed to be possessed by a retired couple in Demark and the couple has owned the property for decades but has not been on the island for over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple was relieved when Ada said their house was not affected.

The Miracle House

Ada told El Mundo: "We all started crying like crazy when I told them that their beloved house was intact. They told me, 'Even though we can't go now, we're relieved that it's still standing. We'll enjoy it in a while ... or we'll leave it to our three children.'"

As per the BBC, since the pictures were first shared, social media users have nicknamed the property a "miracle house."

The Associated Press reported that as ash went into the air, people kept hearing the large explosions from the erupting volcano on Friday. La Palma is situated within the Canary Islands which is a Spanish archipelago off northwestern Africa's coast.

Earlier this week, the major lava flow moving toward the ocean was increasing at speeds of about 2,300 feet every hour. That lava flow has since decelerated remarkably to about 3 feet every hour, the AP said.

Volcano's Lava Flow

The lava flow which blanket close to 180 hectares (450 acres) have destroyed about 390 buildings, as per the latest rough calculation from Copernicus Emergency Management Service (CEMS). CEMS usually provides mapping products based on satellite imagery.

Images from the region surrounding the lava flow show a number of other buildings that look like they were not affected by a close encounter by the lava, but none was so surprising.

So far, about 6,000 people have been relocated and several hundred more houses are susceptible, as per a report from The New York Times.

On Tuesday, the president of the Canary Islands named Ángel Víctor Torres publicized that La Palma damage will total an amount that is more than $469 million USD (400 million euros).

