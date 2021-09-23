Firefighters in California have made remarkable progress in controlling one of the largest flames ever recorded in states prone to wildfire, but there is a chance heat and wind are will persist in the region, challenging firefighters that are making effort to control the multiple fires.

Dixie Fire

The second-largest fire in the history of California - the Dixie Fire - is about 94% contained after consuming 963,276 acres in more than 70 days, as per Cal Fire. The fire has ruined 1,329 structures and destroyed 95 more.

Of the nine large fires currently blazing in California, the Dixie Fire is the most extensive, as per the National Interagency Fire Center.

Firefighters in Southern California are getting ready for warmer weather that gives the best possible chance for more fires to ignite or for already existing ones to worsen.

Michael Guy, CNN Meteorologist said: "We have another day of enhanced fire weather for Southern California. Record highs fell in some areas on Tuesday and are forecast again for Wednesday."

Officials Issue Heat Advisory in Some Regions

As per Guy, officials issued heat advisories for the valleys of San Bernardino, Riverside, inland areas in Orange County, the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County, and San Diego counties.

In the ongoing fire-threatening weather conditions, the Southern California division of the National Interagency Coordination Center expects the level of active fires in that area will be moderate in days to come because of dry and windy conditions.

Since global warming has affected the conditions of weather, fire seasons have been prolonged, with a greater possibility for more fires that have high intensity and could burn more land and California is suffering the worst part of the impact.

As per Cal Fire, over 7,500 fires have consumed 2.3 million acres in California this 2021, the fire is below this point in the destructive 2020 fire season but more than twice the annual average of five years.

KNP Complex Fire

As per a United Nations report: "A warmer climate has been directly linked to higher fire danger: fire seasons will become longer; drier and warmer conditions will make more vegetation available for fuel; increase in lightning activity will lead to more natural ignitions."

KNP Complex Fire has threatened some of the world's largest trees in Sequoia National Park. As per InciWeb which is a national clearing house for information concerning wildfire, KNP Complex Fire has affected 26,611 acres. The agency did not give information about containment Wednesday.

The National Park Service said the fires are still getting worse, and could possibly affect the infrastructure and resources of Sequoia National Park. The park service also said they are aggressively fighting the fires to control them.

Between 2015 and 2020, the wildfires have burned two-thirds of all giant sequoia grove acreage across the Sierra Nevada, as per the park service.

