Weather reporter Jim Cantore gets bashed by people on social media for 'seemingly exaggerating' intensity of Hurricane Ida.

While it cannot be denied that Hurricane Ida had left devastating impacts on many US states heading north, people online criticized him for being 'theatrical' and exaggerated while reporting the storm's strength during his live shots. Cantore was one among many other beloved figures on the Weather Channel who covered the most powerful storms in U.S. history. As a front line in weather reports, he would do live shots on actual areas affected by storms, including Hurricane Ida.

A user named Pete in Florida posted on social media platform Twitter a media clip of Cantore trying to stay upright amidst the strong wind brought by the storm. Meanwhile, a man in the background walked behind with ease, seemingly unaffected.

The meteorologist admits his actions were intentional

According to Cantore, people have taken out a short clip that does not show the full context of the report. He admits we walked like that out of intention to show the viewers the strength of the wind. The meteorologist was standing next to a turned-over dumpster, wearing a helmet amidst extreme winds. It was almost impossible to hear him over the strong wind.

People still pointed out the way Weather channel reporters exaggerate reports on storm intensities, bracing themselves against the wind, while people behind are barely swept or moved.

"Can't they even be real with the weather?" posted a social media user on platform Twitter. "I just want to make a statement. I posted this video because it's funny and so typical of MSM. This in no way implies the recent storm wasn't horrible and people are having a horrendous time. Nothing funny about that. It was just a moment to laugh."

"I guess it must not be that bad in Louisiana then. All the power outages, roofs collapsing, trees falling down must be fake news as well. Great job by the Weather Channel pulling off that stunt!" someone commented.

The exaggeration is 'nothing new' with every major hurricane

People have been calling out reporters for 'seemingly exaggerating' or overplaying a storm's power.

Shaq Brewster, NBC News reporter of Hurricane Ida from Gulfport, Mississippi, had stopped a guy from doing 'wacky' poses during a live Hurricane Ida report, jumping out of a pickup truck and angrily confronts and demands the crew to "report (the storm) accurately." Brewster said in a TODAY show the man jumped into the shot and gets in the reporter's face.

"You probably saw or heard a few moments ago, one of our correspondents was disrupted by some wacky guy during his live shot there in Mississippi," said TODAY show's co-host Craig Melvin. "I'm pleased to report that Shaquille Brewster is just fine. Shaq is okay."

Later on, the reporter tweeted: "Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good!"

