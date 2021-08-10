A young woman and staff of the Rancagua Safari Park in Chile suffered from severe neck wound and died instantly after a tiger escaped in an enclosure and attacked her.

Police said that the door of the tiger's enclosure was left open, and they are currently closing the park to conduct an investigation.

The casualty of the horrifying incident 60 miles south of capital Santiago, was amongst staff cleaning and performing maintenance work in the big cats' enclosure in Chile, South America. At this time, identification of the woman had not been disclosed.

The worker died on spot

"She did not realize that the door of the animal's cage was open," said Williams Espinoza of the Rancagua police.

"She was immediately attacked by this tiger, causing her death on the spot."

The Chile Safari Park is one of the most known 'spectacular' zoo in the world, where most of the animal collections are rescued and "set free in huge exhibits where you can interact with them riding specially conditioned vehicles with all the security needed to allow you to be just centimeters away from Lions and white tigers," according to their website.

They also feature Giraffes, Zebras, Antilope's, Lions, Tigers, Lamas and many others species, even Dinosaurs, which also serves as rehabilitation for rescued animals.

"All of this is for helping the Parque Safari´s Rehabilitation Center to rescue and heal hundreds of Chilean wild species."

While some animals can move freely, predators are confined in enclosures when staff and maintenance are working. Jorge Mena from the regional public prosecutor's office said that they would be investigating possible third-party culpability for the shocking incident.

Safari Park worker identified

Latest reports of the Chilean incident of tiger attack in Safari Park, mauling a worker, was given some light.

The Rancagua Fire Department, local police, and Rancagua Homicide Brigade staff, along with Mena, carried out investigations related to the death of the worker which was later on identified as Catalina Torres, 21 years old, and park tourist guide.

According to authorities, she suffered from neck wounds and died instantly after being rescued, despite resuscitation efforts.

Early reports said Torres fell into the big cats' cage, but the center later claimed that she might have walked into it willingly, while cleaning the area.

However, park workers negated CEO Antonio Rojas' statement.

"Everything he's saying is false", Carol Orellana told Radio Bío Bío. "The girl who died did not work in animal management, she was a safari guide like all of us," she added.

"We did not have to do that job. We do it because they consider it overtime, and that is helpful for us... Nobody told her that the tiger was not locked up, she just walked in."

The Rancagua Safari Park have not respond to a request for comment at this time. Meanwhile, the condition of the tiger was not yet known.

