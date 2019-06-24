naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Non-invasive View Into the Heart

By Staff Reporter
Jun 24, 2019 11:08 AM EDT
Close
 Measuring Blood Flow in the Myocardium with Magnet Resonance Imaging (IMAGE)
Measuring blood flow in the myocardium with magnet resonance imaging (top). The dark area in the myocardium (arrows) shows a pronounced reduction of blood flow. The cardiac catheterization of the same patient (bottom) shows a clear constriction of the artery.
(Photo : Eike Nagel, Goethe University)

For patients with chest pain and presumably stable coronary heart disease (CHD), therapy depends primarily on how constricted the arteries that support the heart are (coronary arteries). This is often determined using an invasive procedure called cardiac catheterization.

f necessary, the pressure in the coronary arteries is also measured. The combination of these methods is the currently the recognized standard for making therapy decisions. Cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an alternative for directly measuring the blood flow in the myocardium. 

In contrast to cardiac catheterization, MRI is non-invasive, works without ionising radiation, can be done in 40 minutes and delivers direct measurements of the blood flow to the heart. The team headed by Professor Eike Nagel, Director of the Institute for Experimental and Translational Cardio Vascular Imaging at Goethe University was able to demonstrate that MRI measurements are as safe to guide decision-making as the currently used invasive procedure. Within the international MR-INFORM study, they examined 918 patients with an indication for cardiac catheterization to see if decision-making by an MRI scan led to the same results as the current invasive method.

Patients were randomly assigned to two groups. One group received the standard diagnostic investigation with cardiac catheterization and pressure measurement of the coronary arteries. The other had the 40 minute MRI scan of the heart to decide whether to send the patient on for invasive angiography.

In each study arm, constricted coronary vessels were dilated when indicated by the examination. In the following year, the physicians documented how many patients died, suffered a heart attack or required a repeated vascular dilation. In addition, they recorded whether the heart symptoms continued.

The result: in the group of patients examined by MRI, less than half required a diagnostic cardiac catheterization and fewer patients received a vascular dilation (36% vs 45 %). This means that with a fast and non-invasive MRI examination as the first test, both diagnostic and therapeutic cardiac catheterizations can be reduced. Importantly, the two groups did not differ in terms of continuing symptoms, the development of new symptoms, complications, or deaths.

"This means that patients with stable chest pains who previously would have received cardiac catheterization can alternatively be examined with MRI," concludes Professor Eike Nagel. "The results for the patients are just as good, but an examination by MRI has many advantages: the procedure takes about 40 minutes, patients merely receive a small cannula in their arm and are not subject to radiation." The physician hopes that the less invasive method will now be used as a method of first choice, reducing the need for cardiac catheterizations.

In contrast to Great Britain, where an MRI scan of the heart is paid for by the National Health Service (NHS), reimbursement is often difficult in Germany and usually has to be negotiated individually. In this regard, Nagel also hopes that the study will contribute to the acceptance of the non-invasive procedure and improve its availability.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Tooth Enamel of Lepidosauria (IMAGE)

Dental Microwear Provides Clues to Dietary Habits of Lepidosauria
Illustration (IMAGE)
Scientists Dissolve Crude Oil in Water to Study Its Composition
Dew Droplets (IMAGE)
'Sneezing' Plants Contribute to Disease Proliferation
From Sheep and Cattle to Giraffes, Genome Study Reveals Evolution of Ruminants (IMAGE)
From Sheep and Cattle to Giraffes, Genome Study Reveals Evolution of Ruminants
How Can Governments Fight Antimicrobial Resistance with Policy? (IMAGE)
How Can Governments Fight Antimicrobial Resistance with Policy?
Bottlenose Dolphin (IMAGE)
Dolphins Form Friendships through Shared Interests Just like us, Study Finds
Bone TEM (IMAGE)
Cause of Hardening of the Arteries -- and Potential Treatment -- Identified
New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses (IMAGE)
New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses
Pachycerianthus magnus (IMAGE)
Tube Anemone Has the Largest Animal Mitochondrial Genome Ever Sequenced
space

View of the Earth in front of the Sun

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

Uncovering the Hidden History of a Giant Asteroid
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Alexa, Monitor My Heart': Researchers Develop First Contactless Cardiac Arrest AI System for Smart Speakers

Wearable Device Reveals How Seals Prepare for Diving

Researchers Solve Mystery of How Gas Bubbles Form in Liquid

'Self-healing' Polymer Brings Perovskite Solar Tech Closer to Market

Tiny Probe That Senses Deep in the Lung Set to Shed Light on Disease
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Spotted Lantern Fly (IMAGE)
Environment

Looming Insect Invasion Threatens California Wine and Avocados
Macrophage (IMAGE)
Biology

Research Highlights Possible Targets to Help Tackle Crohn's Disease
Boaty McBoatface 1 (IMAGE)
Environment

Boaty McBoatface Mission Gives New Insight Into Warming Ocean Abyss
Maine Lobster Boats (IMAGE)
Environment

Climate Change Threatens Commercial Fishers from Maine to North Carolina

Most Popular

  1. 1 Branched Flow (IMAGE) How to Bend Waves to Arrive at the Right Place
  2. 2 Measuring Blood Flow in the Myocardium with Magnet Resonance Imaging (IMAGE) Non-invasive View Into the Heart
  3. 3 Titan Lakes (IMAGE) 'Bathtub Rings' Around Titan's Lakes Might be Made of Alien Crystals
  4. 4 Ruminants (IMAGE) Ruminants' Genes Are a Treasure Trove
  5. 5 Extreme Heat Over Northeast Asia (IMAGE) Scientists Discover the Forces Behind Extreme Heat Over Northeast Asia
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics