naturewn.com

Trending Topics

'Bathtub Rings' Around Titan's Lakes Might be Made of Alien Crystals

By Staff Reporter
Jun 24, 2019 10:22 AM EDT
Close
 Titan Lakes (IMAGE)
A false-color, near infrared view of Titan's northern hemisphere collected by NASA's Cassini spacecraft shows the moon's seas and lakes. Orange areas near some of them may be deposits of organic evaporite minerals left behind by receding liquid hydrocarbon.
(Photo : NASA / JPL-Caltech / Space Science Institute)

BELLEVUE, WA --The frigid lakeshores of Saturn's moon Titan might be encrusted with strange, unearthly minerals, according to new research being presented here.

Scientists re-creating Titan-esque conditions in their laboratory have discovered new compounds and minerals not found on Earth, including a co-crystal made of solid acetylene and butane.

Acetylene and butane exist on Earth as gases and are commonly used for welding and camp stove fuel. On Titan, with its extremely cold temperatures, acetylene and butane are solid and combine to form crystals, the new research found.

The new mineral might be responsible for the bathtub rings that are suspected to exist around Titan's hydrocarbon lakes, according to Morgan Cable of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology, who will present the new research Monday at the 2019 Astrobiology Science Conference.

Titan's lakes are filled with liquid hydrocarbons. Previous research using images and data gathered during the Cassini mission has shown that lakes in the moon's dry regions near the equator contain signs of evaporated material left behind, like rings on a bathtub.

To create Titan-like conditions in the laboratory, the researchers started with a custom-built cryostat, an apparatus to keep things cold. They filled the cryostat with liquid nitrogen to bring the temperature down. They then warmed the chamber slightly, so the nitrogen turned to gas, which is mostly what Titan's atmosphere contains. Next, they threw in what abounds on Titan, methane and ethane, as well as other carbon-containing molecules, and looked for what formed.

The first things to drop out of their Titan hydrocarbon soup were benzene crystals. Benzene is perhaps best known as a component of gasoline and is a snowflake-shaped molecule made out of a hexagonal ring of carbon atoms. But Titan benzene held a surprise: The molecules rearranged themselves and allowed ethane molecules inside, creating a co-crystal.

The researchers then discovered the acetylene and butane co-crystal, which is probably a lot more common on Titan than benzene crystals, based on what's known about the moon's composition, Cable said.

In the moon's cold climate, the acetylene-butane co-crystals might form rings around the moon's lakes as the liquid hydrocarbons evaporate and the minerals drop out - in the same way that salts can form crusts on the shores of Earth's lakes and seas, according to Cable.

To confirm whether Titan has bathtub rings of co-crystals and other, undiscovered, hydrocarbon crystals, scientists will have to wait until a spacecraft can visit the shorelines of this moon, Cable said.

"We don't know yet if we have these bathtub rings," Cable said. "It's hard to see through Titan's hazy atmosphere."

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Tooth Enamel of Lepidosauria (IMAGE)

Dental Microwear Provides Clues to Dietary Habits of Lepidosauria
Illustration (IMAGE)
Scientists Dissolve Crude Oil in Water to Study Its Composition
Dew Droplets (IMAGE)
'Sneezing' Plants Contribute to Disease Proliferation
From Sheep and Cattle to Giraffes, Genome Study Reveals Evolution of Ruminants (IMAGE)
From Sheep and Cattle to Giraffes, Genome Study Reveals Evolution of Ruminants
How Can Governments Fight Antimicrobial Resistance with Policy? (IMAGE)
How Can Governments Fight Antimicrobial Resistance with Policy?
Bottlenose Dolphin (IMAGE)
Dolphins Form Friendships through Shared Interests Just like us, Study Finds
Bone TEM (IMAGE)
Cause of Hardening of the Arteries -- and Potential Treatment -- Identified
New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses (IMAGE)
New Vulnerability Found in Major Human Viruses
Pachycerianthus magnus (IMAGE)
Tube Anemone Has the Largest Animal Mitochondrial Genome Ever Sequenced
space

View of the Earth in front of the Sun

Immortal Quantum Particles

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

Hubble Observes Tiny Galaxy with Big Heart

Uncovering the Hidden History of a Giant Asteroid
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Alexa, Monitor My Heart': Researchers Develop First Contactless Cardiac Arrest AI System for Smart Speakers

Wearable Device Reveals How Seals Prepare for Diving

Researchers Solve Mystery of How Gas Bubbles Form in Liquid

'Self-healing' Polymer Brings Perovskite Solar Tech Closer to Market

Tiny Probe That Senses Deep in the Lung Set to Shed Light on Disease
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Spotted Lantern Fly (IMAGE)
Environment

Looming Insect Invasion Threatens California Wine and Avocados
Macrophage (IMAGE)
Biology

Research Highlights Possible Targets to Help Tackle Crohn's Disease
Boaty McBoatface 1 (IMAGE)
Environment

Boaty McBoatface Mission Gives New Insight Into Warming Ocean Abyss
Maine Lobster Boats (IMAGE)
Environment

Climate Change Threatens Commercial Fishers from Maine to North Carolina

Most Popular

  1. 1 Branched Flow (IMAGE) How to Bend Waves to Arrive at the Right Place
  2. 2 Measuring Blood Flow in the Myocardium with Magnet Resonance Imaging (IMAGE) Non-invasive View Into the Heart
  3. 3 Titan Lakes (IMAGE) 'Bathtub Rings' Around Titan's Lakes Might be Made of Alien Crystals
  4. 4 Ruminants (IMAGE) Ruminants' Genes Are a Treasure Trove
  5. 5 Extreme Heat Over Northeast Asia (IMAGE) Scientists Discover the Forces Behind Extreme Heat Over Northeast Asia
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics