naturewn.com

Trending Topics

Geomagnetic Jerks Finally Reproduced and Explained

By Staff Reporter
Apr 23, 2019 08:18 AM EDT
Close
 Geomagnetic Jerks Finally Reproduced and Explained (IMAGE)
Visualization of the interior of the Earth's core, as represented by a computer simulation model (view of the equatorial plane and a spherical surface near the inner core, seen from the North Pole). Magnetic field lines (in orange) are stretched by turbulent convection (in blue and red). Hydromagnetic waves are emitted from the inner core, and spread along the magnetic field lines up to the core's boundary, where they are focused and give rise to geomagnetic jerks.
(Photo : © Aubert et al./IPGP/CNRS Photo library)

Initially described in 1978, geomagnetic jerks are unpredictable events that abruptly accelerate the evolution of the Earth's magnetic field, and skew predictions of its behaviour on a multi-year scale. Our magnetic field affects numerous human activities, ranging from establishing the direction in smartphones to the flight of low-altitude satellites. It is therefore essential to accurately predict its evolution. Still, geomagnetic jerks have presented a problem for geophysicists for over forty years.

The Earth's magnetic field is produced by the circulation of matter within its metallic core, via the energy released when this core cools. Researchers know of two types of movements that cause two types of variations in the magnetic field: those resulting from slow convection movement, which can be measured on the scale of a century, and those resulting from "rapid" hydromagnetic waves, which can be detected on the scale of a few years. They suspected that the latter played a role in the jerks, but the interaction of these waves with slow convection, along with their mechanism of propagation and amplification, had yet to be revealed.

To solve this mystery, Julien Aubert from l'Institut de physique du globe de Paris (CNRS/IPGP/IGN/Université de Paris) developed, with a colleague from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), a computer simulation very close to the physical conditions of our core. The simulation required the equivalent of 4 million hours of calculation, and was carried out thanks to the supercomputers of GENCI.

Researchers were subsequently able to reproduce the succession of events leading to geomagnetic jerks, which arise in the simulation from hydromagnetic waves emitted in the inner core. These waves are focused and amplified as they approach the core's surface, causing magnetic disturbances comparable in all ways to the jerks observed.

The digital reproduction and comprehension of these jerks paves the way for better predictions of the Earth's magnetic field. Identifying the cause of magnetic field variations could also help geophysicists study the physical properties of the Earth's core and inner mantle.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Collared Moose (IMAGE)

Hungry moose more tolerant of wolves' presence
Wolf in Cooperation Experiment (IMAGE)
Wolves lead, dogs follow -- And both cooperate with humans
Mozuku, a Rich Source of Fucoidan (IMAGE)
Scientists crack genome of superfood seaweed, ito-mozuku
Painted Turtle (IMAGE)
Climate change could devastate painted turtles
Idaho Complex Fire Aftermath (IMAGE)
UM study suggests climate change limits forest recovery after wildfires
Cactus Wren (IMAGE)
Desert plants provided by homeowners offer habitat for desert bird species
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife (Image)
Study reviews the potential impacts of future heat waves on humans and wildlife
Bee with flower
Could internet activity provide accurate in plant and animal conservation?
Group Effort (IMAGE)
What do gardens bring to urban ecosystems?
space

Explosion on Jupiter-sized star 10 times more powerful than ever seen on our sun

Mars rover Curiosity makes first gravity-measuring traverse on the Red Planet

Astronomers find star material could be building block of life

Deepest image of the Universe ever taken from space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Biomimetics: Artificial Receptor Distinguishes Between Male and Female Hormones

Marine Skin Dives Deeper for Better Monitoring

Researchers Report High Performance Solid-State Sodium-Ion Battery

Artificial Intelligence can Diagnose PTSD by Analyzing Voices

Modified 'White Graphene' for Eco-friendly Energy
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Weakly Electric Elephantnose Fish (IMAGE)
Biology

Bionics: Electric view in murky waters
Gorner Glacier (IMAGE)
Environment

More than 90% of glacier volume in the Alps could be lost by 2100
Cape Sugarbird (IMAGE)
Biology

Scientists explore causes of biodiversity in perching birds
Yukon River (IMAGE)
Environment

Air temperatures in the Arctic are driving system change

Most Popular

  1. 1 Atomic Beam Collimator Illustration (IMAGE) Atomic Beams Shoot Straighter Via Cascading Silicon Peashooters
  2. 2 Geomagnetic Jerks Finally Reproduced and Explained (IMAGE) Geomagnetic Jerks Finally Reproduced and Explained
  3. 3 Jhan Salazar Holds an Anole (IMAGE) Island Lizards are Expert Sunbathers, and Researchers Find it's Slowing their Evolution
  4. 4 Bubbles of Sand (IMAGE) Defying the Laws of Physics? Columbia Engineers Demonstrate Bubbles of Sand
  5. 5 Looking for Targets (IMAGE) Overlooked Molecular Machine in Cell Nucleus may Hold Key to Treating Aggressive Leukemia
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics