naturewn.com

Trending Topics paralysis animals Wild Animals Cure for Paralysis spinal cord

Stroke drug may also prevent Alzheimer's disease, say USC researchers

By Staff Reporter
Jan 15, 2019 09:05 AM EST
Close
 3K3A-APC Suppresses Amyloid-β Accumulation
The new paper to be published in Journal of Experimental Medicine shows that 3K3A-APC (right) greatly reduces the amount of amyloid-β (green) that accumulates in the brains of mice that develop Alzheimer's-like symptoms compared with no treatment (left).
(Photo : Lazic et al., 2019)

Researchers from the University of Southern California have discovered that a drug currently being developed to treat stroke patients could also prevent Alzheimer's disease. The study, which will be published January 15 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, shows that the genetically engineered protein 3K3A-APC protects the brains of mice with Alzheimer's-like symptoms, reducing the buildup of toxic peptides and preventing memory loss.

3K3A-APC is a genetically modified version of a human blood protein called activated protein C, which reduces inflammation and protects both neurons and the cells that line the walls of blood vessels from death and degeneration. 3K3A-APC has beneficial effects in various mouse models of disease, including traumatic brain injury and multiple sclerosis, and is currently being developed to treat stroke in humans, where it has been shown to be safe, well tolerated, and capable of reducing intracerebral bleeding.

"Because of its neuroprotective, vasculoprotective, and anti-inflammatory activities in multiple models of neurological disorders, we investigated whether 3K3A-APC can also protect the brain from the toxic effects of amyloid-β toxin in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease," says Berislav V. Zlokovic, Director of the Zilkha Neurogenetic Institute at the Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California.

Toxic amyloid-β peptides accumulate in the brains of Alzheimer's patients, leading to neurodegeneration and reduced blood flow within the brain. Zlokovic and colleagues found that 3K3A-APC significantly reduced the accumulation of amyloid-β in the brains of mice that usually produce large amounts of the toxic peptide. 3K3A-APC treatment prevented these mice from losing their memory and helped maintain normal cerebral blood flow. The drug also suppressed inflammation within the brain, another common feature of Alzheimer's disease.

Zlokovic and colleagues found that 3K3A-APC protects the brain by preventing nerve cells from producing an enzyme called BACE1 that is required to produce amyloid-β. Several different inhibitors of BACE1 have been tested in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease, but the new study suggests that using 3K3A-APC to block the production of BACE1 could be an alternative approach, particularly at early stages of the disease when amyloid-β has yet to accumulate to levels capable of permanently damaging the brain.

"Our present data support the idea that 3K3A-APC holds potential as an effective anti-amyloid-β therapy for early stage Alzheimer's disease in humans," Zlokovic says.

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Join the Conversation

Bluetongue infected in mainly sheeps

UK must stay vigilant for bluetongue after 2007 'lucky escape'
Artist's Impression of the Gaia Satellite
New technique more precisely determines the ages of stars, Embry-Riddle researchers report
Galagadon
Ancient carpet shark discovered with 'spaceship-shaped' teeth
Hagfish Fossil (IMAGE)
Fossilized slime of 100-million-year-old hagfish shakes up vertebrate family tree
POLAR
The orderly chaos of black holes
RAS 1
WSU smart home tests first elder care robot
Red and Orange Galaxy Illustration
Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'
Crashing Waves
Upper-ocean warming is changing the global wave climate, making waves stronger
USU Entomologist Joan Meiners in Pinnacles National Park
Bee surveys in newest US national park could aid pollinator studies elsewhere
space

Milky Way's neighbors pick up the pace

Scientists Track Down Origins Of The Mysterious Alien Object 'Oumuamua

SwRI scientists study moon craters to understand Earth's impact history

Observations of nearby supernova and associated jet cocoon provide new insights on gamma-ray bursts

Giant pattern discovered in the clouds of planet Venus
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Ultra ultrasound to transform new tech

This 'Robotic Skin' Brings Inanimate Objects, Stuffed Toys To Life

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Galagadon
Animals

Ancient carpet shark discovered with 'spaceship-shaped' teeth
45 Most Dangerous Animals In The World
Animals

45 Most Dangerous Animals In The World
Decoder brain training game on Peak.
Tech

Brain training app improves users' concentration, study shows
Red and Orange Galaxy Illustration
Space

Mystery orbits in outermost reaches of solar system not caused by 'Planet Nine'

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Green Fluorescence Emitted by Corals (IMAGE) Green fluorescence from reef-building corals attracts symbiotic algae
  2. 2 'Oumuamua Scientists Track Down Origins Of The Mysterious Alien Object 'Oumuamua
  3. 3 Hybrid Na-CO2 System Scientists turn carbon emissions into usable energy
  4. 4 Wheelchair Paralyzed Patients Get The Chance To Walk Again With New Breakthrough
  5. 5 Soybeans Under Heaters Rising temperatures may safeguard crop nutrition as climate changes
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2019 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics