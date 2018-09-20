naturewn.com

Trending Topics Stars exoplanets neutron stars Habitable Planet Greece

Giant 1,000-Foot Spider Web Blankets Entire Lagoon In Greece

By Naia Carlos
Sep 20, 2018 07:39 PM EDT
Close
 Spider Web
One or two spider webs can be normal, but in Greece, an entire coast was blanketed in spider webs. Experts say the mating season spurred on the incident.
(Photo : Pixabay)

The beautiful Grecian beaches have been transformed into an eerie landscape overrun by spiders as a massive spider web stretches across the entire shoreline.

A Shocking Spider Invasion

Most people encounter spider webs one at a time, maybe a handful or so in a single day. In a quiet lagoon in Greece, nearby residents were treated to their land wholly covered in arachnid silk.

The locals in the picturesque town of Aitoliko, Greece woke up to the strange sight on Monday, Sept. 17: a 1,000-foot blanket of spider webs cloaking the entire eastern coast of the lagoon, according to Daily Hellas.

Mating Season Spurs The Sudden Spider Activity

Some of the locals attribute the sudden emergence of the spiders to the rise in mosquitoes in the days preceding the phenomenon.

BBC News reports that while it may seem horrifying to those with arachnophobia, it is a seasonal occurrence that's caused by the Tetragnatha genus of spiders. After all, these types of spiders are known to build very big nests for their mating season.

Scientists say the arachnids are merely enjoying the beautiful weather and availability of food, taking the opportunity to "party."

"They mate, they reproduce and provide a whole new generation," Maria Chatzaki, a professor of molecular biology and genetics at the Democritus University of Thrace, tells Newsit.gr as translated by BBC News.

Underneath these huge webs, Chatzaki says that there are populations of spiders mating, according to Live Science.

More About Tetragnatha Spiders

Such an incident is not completely unheard of in Aitoliko as the phenomenon is known to be seasonal. Tetragnatha spiders are often mating in the summer and early autumn months. The coastal town's temperature, humidity, and abundance of mosquitoes create the ideal mating conditions for the spiders.

Fortunately, while it is quite a freaky sight to those who are unfamiliar to it, the spider party isn't harmful to the people or the environment.

"These spiders are not dangerous for humans and will not cause any damage to the area's flora," she assures. "The spiders will have their party and will soon die."

Tetragnatha spiders, Live Science reports, are known for their long, ovular bodies, even dubbed as "stretch spiders" because of it. They frequent regions all over the world, but often stick to habitats near the water. Their large and thick webs are good not just for mating, but also for both nesting and catching prey.

Tagsspiders, Spider Web, Greece

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Black Widow Spiders Conquer Entirely New Territories As They Go North

NASA Spots 'Spiders' Emerging From The Landscape On Mars

Spiders Can Fly Thousands Of Miles By Harnessing Earth's Electric Fields, Research Finds

Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually

Join the Conversation

Blood

This Gut Enzyme Can Change Blood Cells Into The Universal Donor Blood Type
Earth
The Ancestor Of All Life On Earth Is Even Older Than Previously Thought
Aurora
Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon
Laziness
New Research Suggests Laziness Was An Effective Strategy In Survival And Evolution
Moon
Water Ice Found On The Moon’s Surface: Here’s What It Means
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
Cheese
3,200-Year-Old ‘Mummy Cheese’ Unearthed From Egyptian Tomb: Edible Or Not?
Quasars
Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement
Near-Death Experience
Near-Death Experiences Are Very Similar To Psychedelic Trips: Study
space

'Star Trek' Planet Vulcan Exists And Astronomers Just Found It

A Pulsar Is Sending Strange Unexplained Infrared Signals Into Deep Space

The Strongest Material In The Universe Could Be The Mysterious ‘Nuclear Pasta’

Universe's Missing Matter Finally Found

Twin Asteroids Hint At Violent Clash Between The Planetary Giants
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Arctic The Melting Permafrost Is Leaking Acid In The Arctic
  2. 2 Spider Web Giant 1,000-Foot Spider Web Blankets Entire Lagoon In Greece
  3. 3 Woolly Mammoth There Are Plans For A Real-Life 'Jurassic Park' With Woolly Mammoths and Other Extinct Creatures
  4. 4 Planet Vulcan 'Star Trek' Planet Vulcan Exists And Astronomers Just Found It
  5. 5 YeHong-Tibetan Macaque Study: Turmoil behind primate power struggles often overlooked by researchers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics