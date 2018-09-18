naturewn.com

Trending Topics exoplanets neutron stars spiders BPA Exposure snailfish

Scientists Propose To Stop Malaria By Protecting Mosquitoes

By Naia Carlos
Sep 18, 2018 10:28 PM EDT
Close
 Mosquito
The key to stopping malaria from spreading is innovative albeit very challenging. Scientists propose that treating the mosquitoes to prevent them from transmission may be the way to curb the disease.
(Photo : Mohamed Nuzrath | Pixabay)

If mosquitoes don't get malaria, they can't transmit the disease to humans. It sounds crazy to "treat" mosquitoes before people, but the science works out.

Mosquitoes are the main transmitter of the deadly malaria disease. Halting it at the transmission stage is ideal and now there is a possible way to achieve this.

Protecting Mosquitoes May Be The Solution

Existing antimalarial drugs are effective in curing people, but it doesn't help much in the stopping the disease from spreading. Even when the treatment works, the patients still carry the dormant forms of the parasite, which can be passed on to mosquitoes and go on to pass malaria to the next person the fly bites. Thus, even cured survivors can be contributors in the spread of the life-threatening disease.

"What we propose is antimalarial drugs that protect mosquitoes, blocking the parasites from continuing their infectious journey," Jake Baum, lead researcher and professor from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, says in a statement. "By combining such a drug with a conventional antimalarial, we not only cure the individual person, but protect the community as well."

In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers from the Imperial College London reveal six different compounds that protect the mosquitoes by preventing the parasite from maturing inside of them.

Out of the 70,000 compounds the team screened for the study, only these six showed potential to be turned into treatment blocking malaria transmission. One has even been shown capable of blocking parasite transmission in mouse models.

Major Challenges To Malaria

Finding a solution for the spread of malaria has always been challenging, and this new method is no less different. Any drug that would be successful would have to be very stable, since it could not be applied to the flies directly and would have to survive transmission from human to mosquito.

The complex life cycle is another major obstacle to treating and stopping the dispersement of malaria. Asexual forms of the parasite cause the symptoms of the disease in humans, but its mature sexual male and female forms are dormant, making them very difficult to target with drugs.

These sexual parasites have sex in mosquitoes, producing infectious asexual offspring that the go on to infect more people. With them being extremely active in mosquitoes, they are easier to attack with drugs in the flies than in humans.

Furthermore, Baum points out that the parasites in each individual person eventually become more and more resistant to antimalarial drug, which is why their proposed technique of stopping the disease is advantageous.

"Since transmission occurs in the mosquito, drugs targeting this process have the added benefit of being naturally much more resistance-proof, which could be essential for eliminating malaria," he continues.

Tagsmalaria, Mosquitoes, parasite

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

A New Blood Test To Detect Cancer Uses Malaria Protein

Drug Made From Dried Sweet Wormwood Leaves Successfully Cure Drug-Resistant Malaria

Protein From Malaria Parasite Can Stop the Growth of Highly Aggressive Bladder Cancer

Mosquito Bite Leads To Seizures, Brain Swelling In 6-Year-Old Boy

Mosquitoes With West Nile Virus Are Turning Up

Join the Conversation

Blood

This Gut Enzyme Can Change Blood Cells Into The Universal Donor Blood Type
Earth
The Ancestor Of All Life On Earth Is Even Older Than Previously Thought
Aurora
Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon
Laziness
New Research Suggests Laziness Was An Effective Strategy In Survival And Evolution
Moon
Water Ice Found On The Moon’s Surface: Here’s What It Means
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
Cheese
3,200-Year-Old ‘Mummy Cheese’ Unearthed From Egyptian Tomb: Edible Or Not?
Quasars
Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement
Near-Death Experience
Near-Death Experiences Are Very Similar To Psychedelic Trips: Study
space

'Star Trek' Planet Vulcan Exists And Astronomers Just Found It

A Pulsar Is Sending Strange Unexplained Infrared Signals Into Deep Space

The Strongest Material In The Universe Could Be The Mysterious ‘Nuclear Pasta’

Universe's Missing Matter Finally Found

Twin Asteroids Hint At Violent Clash Between The Planetary Giants
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Woolly Mammoth There Are Plans For A Real-Life 'Jurassic Park' With Woolly Mammoths and Other Extinct Creatures
  2. 2 Asteroids Twin Asteroids Hint At Violent Clash Between The Planetary Giants
  3. 3 Universe The Strongest Material In The Universe Could Be The Mysterious ‘Nuclear Pasta’
  4. 4 Planet Vulcan 'Star Trek' Planet Vulcan Exists And Astronomers Just Found It
  5. 5 Pulsar A Pulsar Is Sending Strange Unexplained Infrared Signals Into Deep Space
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics