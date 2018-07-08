naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA outbreak Ohio FDA animals

Spiders Can Fly Thousands Of Miles By Harnessing Earth's Electric Fields, Research Finds

By Naia Carlos
Jul 08, 2018 10:16 PM EDT
Close
 Spiders
Scientists figure out the secret behind the spider's terrifying ability to fly: the electric field.
(Photo : Manuel Romero | Pixabay)

Spiders can float for thousands of miles using their silk, but there's more to it than just using their intricate web like a parachute.

Ballooning: The Basics

In a process called ballooning, arachnids go airborne by climbing to a relatively high point, raising their abdomen, producing silk, and floating away for miles and miles.

An easy explanation is that the wind simply carried the "balloon" away, but as the Atlantic notes, this makes little sense since spiders only take to the air during gentle winds. It's unlikely these light breezes can provide ample lift and acceleration for adult spiders, especially over great distances.

Now, new research provides a clue to the answer: it turns out the Earth's electric field is closely intertwined with the arachnid's ability to fly.

Spiders Fly With Some Electric Help

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, reveals that spiders can respond to the electric field and use it during the ballooning process.

"We don't yet know whether electric fields are required to allow spider ballooning," Erica Morley from the University of Bristol explains in a statement. "We do, however, know that they are sufficient."

Earth's electrical circuit is ever present, caused by the thunderstorms occurring throughout the world every day. On a sunny, clear day, the charge or atmospheric potential gradient can be around 100 volts per meter above the ground. During thunderstorms or when there are charged clouds, this can shoot up to 10 kilovolts per meter.

To see whether spiders respond to this electrically charged field, Morley and colleague Daniel Robert took spiders from the Erigone genus to the laboratory where there's no other stimuli that can spur its flight such as air movement. Then the team turned the electric fields on and off in order to see the spiders' reaction to it.

They found that spiders respond to the APG-like electric fields by ballooning. In particular, the tiny sensory hairs on the spiders' exoskeleton called trichobothria move in response to the electricity in the air. Morley and Robert suggest these allow the spiders to actually detect the electric field.

Once the spiders are in the air, turning the electric field on and off drove them to float up and down, respectively.

These new findings can help scientists more accurately predict ballooning behavior in spiders as well as other animals who exhibit the ability such as caterpillars and spider mites.

Fibers Also An Important Factor

Aside from the electric circuit of the Earth, the fibers that spiders spin are also a significant part of being able to fly.

A study published in PLOS Biology last June explains that contrary to the belief that adult spiders only use a few thick fibers for ballooning, they actually produce two different kinds: a few strands of thick one and dozens of a far thinner fiber. This unique combination is enough to carry a heavy spider over miles and miles.

Tagsspiders, flight, Electric fields

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Science Explains How These Spiders Can Fly

Hungry Little Monsters: Spiders Eat More Meat Than Humans Do

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually

Psychopathy Could Be Caused By Brain’s Attention Impairment: Study

European Colonization Killed America’s First Dogs, But A Contagious Cancer Survives

Join the Conversation

Milky Way

The Milky Way Is Full Of Toxic Space Grease, Research Finds
Asteroid
It's Asteroid Day: Why Everyone Should Be Aware Of Asteroids
Rite Aid Will Soon Sell New Drug Derived From Marijuana Component
Rite Aid May Start Selling Drug Derived From Cannabis Soon
Otter
Otter Bites Woman, Gets Killed By Authorities In Maine
Vaccination
Hepatitis A Outbreak Traced To NC Hardee's: People Who Dined There Are Urged To Get Vaccinated
Fox
95-Year-Old Maine Man Kills Rabid Fox With Wooden Plank
Surgery Room
50-Pound Ovarian Cyst Removed From Alabama Woman
Composite Image of CIMON on the ISS
AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member
Flu
An Effective Single-Dose Flu Drug Could Be Available In The US Soon
space

Einstein's Theory Of Relativity Still Works Even Under Extreme Conditions

NASA Puts Iconic Planet Hunter To Sleep As Kepler's Fuel Runs Out

NASA's Launch Of Webb Space Telescope Is Pushed Back To 2021 As It Gets Delayed Again

Nexus For Exoplanet Systems Science: NASA Leads New Project To Search For Alien Life

Elon Musk Says We Have More Reason To Colonize Space Now
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Childbirth
Health & Medicine

This Reformulated Drug Could Save Thousands Of New Mothers' Lives
SpaceX Wins Contract to Launch Classified Military Mission with Falcon Heavy
Space

SpaceX Wins Its First Contract To Launch Classified Military Satellite On Falcon Heavy
Blood Test
Health & Medicine

It's National HIV Testing Day: Here's Why You Should Get Checked For It
Artist’s impression of `Oumuamua
Space

Remember 'Oumuamua? The 'Interstellar Visitor' Is Probably A Comet After All, Researchers Say

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiders Spiders Can Fly Thousands Of Miles By Harnessing Earth's Electric Fields, Research Finds
  2. 2 Stars Einstein's Theory Of Relativity Still Works Even Under Extreme Conditions
  3. 3 Rain Poop Rains Down In Canada And Nobody Knows Why
  4. 4 Brain Psychopathy Could Be Caused By Brain’s Attention Impairment: Study
  5. 5 Dogs European Colonization Killed America’s First Dogs, But A Contagious Cancer Survives
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics