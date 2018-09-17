naturewn.com

Trending Topics matter artificial intelligence Saturn renewable energy universe

The Strongest Material In The Universe Could Be The Mysterious ‘Nuclear Pasta’

By Naia Carlos
Sep 17, 2018 10:09 PM EDT
Close
 Universe
Pasta is delicious, but not very strong — unless it’s nuclear pasta. The eerie substance found in the husks of dead stars is the most formidable material in existence with a new study saying it’s 10 billion times stronger than steel.
(Photo : Pixabay)

Nuclear pasta doesn't sound too intimidating, but the strange substance that's believed to come from dead stars is much stronger than one would think.

Specifically, scientists suggest that the so-called nuclear pasta is the strongest known material in the entire universe.

The Ultra-Strong 'Nuclear Pasta'

In a study accepted for publication in the journal Physical Review Letters, a team of researchers discussed the incredible strength of the cosmic substance. Nuclear pasta is reportedly 10 billion times stronger than steel.

"This is a crazy-big figure, but the material is also very, very dense, so that helps make it stronger," Charles Horowitz, study coauthor and a physicist from the Indiana University Bloomington, explains in Science News.

The mysterious substance is believed to be 100 trillion times denser than water, making it impossible to study in the laboratory. So, the scientists used computer simulations to stretch nuclear pasta into sheets and analyze the behavior of the material.

They found that the force required to deform and break the nuclear pasta is much greater than the force needed to do the same to any other known material. 

While the outer crust of a neutron star has previously been shown to be stronger than steel, it's the first time that the inner crust has been observed in depth. 

How 'Nuclear Pasta' Forms

Neutron stars form when a dying star explodes. Rich in neutrons as the name suggests, these stellar remnants are squeezed by extremely powerful gravitational forces.

As one gets closer to the center of the neutron star, the atomic nuclei are squished tighter and tighter together until they create strange clumps of nuclear matter. The matter are thought to be deformed and shaped similarly to the different pasta types such as gnocchi, noodles, and the like.

Proving The Existence Of The Pasta

Nuclear pasta has not yet been observed in the real world, but this new study offers hope to scientists who are on the lookout.

The only way to closely observe a neutron star is by the gravitational waves it emits, which only occurs when the star's crust has lumps called "mountains." The larger the mountain, the better chances there are of spotting more powerful waves. In the case of neutron stars, though, large mountains measure only a couple of centimeters high.

The study simulations suggest that nuclear pasta are strong enough to support mountains that are tens of centimeters high, which is enough to produce waves that the Advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory or LIGO could spot.

TagsStars, Elements, nuclear pasta, neutron stars

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Twin Asteroids Hint At Violent Clash Between The Planetary Giants

Scientists Say This Tantalizingly Close Exoplanet Could Be Very Habitable

Alien-Hunting AI Catches 72 Mysterious Radio Bursts From Outer Space

Wind, Solar Farms In Sahara Could Make The Desert Green And Save The Region

Elusive Planet Nine Lurks In The Shadows, Here's Why It's 'Invisible'

Join the Conversation

Blood

This Gut Enzyme Can Change Blood Cells Into The Universal Donor Blood Type
Earth
The Ancestor Of All Life On Earth Is Even Older Than Previously Thought
Aurora
Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon
Laziness
New Research Suggests Laziness Was An Effective Strategy In Survival And Evolution
Moon
Water Ice Found On The Moon’s Surface: Here’s What It Means
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
Cheese
3,200-Year-Old ‘Mummy Cheese’ Unearthed From Egyptian Tomb: Edible Or Not?
Quasars
Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement
Near-Death Experience
Near-Death Experiences Are Very Similar To Psychedelic Trips: Study
space

The Strongest Material In The Universe Could Be The Mysterious ‘Nuclear Pasta’

Universe's Missing Matter Finally Found

Twin Asteroids Hint At Violent Clash Between The Planetary Giants

Scientists Say This Tantalizingly Close Exoplanet Could Be Very Habitable

Alien-Hunting AI Catches 72 Mysterious Radio Bursts From Outer Space
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Universe The Strongest Material In The Universe Could Be The Mysterious ‘Nuclear Pasta’
  2. 2 Spray Household Disinfectants May Be Making Children Overweight
  3. 3 Universe Universe's Missing Matter Finally Found
  4. 4 Human Body Gut Bacteria Found To Generate Electricity
  5. 5 People Here's Why People Advocate False Beliefs, Conspiracy Theories Despite Evidence
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics