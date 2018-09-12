naturewn.com

Trending Topics Solar system renewable energy fast radio burst toddlers solar energy

Scientists Say This Tantalizingly Close Exoplanet Could Be Very Habitable

By Naia Carlos
Sep 12, 2018 09:33 PM EDT
Close
 Proxima Centauri b
This artist’s impression of the surface of Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Solar System. Recent research reveals that this exoplanet could be highly habitable and capable of holding large areas of water.
(Photo : M. Kornmesser | ESO)

In billions and billions of planets throughout the universe, it's difficult to believe there's not one out there with potential for some kind of life.

Astronomers have long been scouring the cosmos for a habitable planet. Conveniently, it appears that one exoplanet with potential is just a close neighbor of Earth: Proxima Centauri b, which orbits the closest star to the sun, Proxima Centauri.

A Planet That Could Host Life

There are a lot of exoplanets to consider, but Proxima Centauri b stands out for its projected capabilities of holding water.

For the research paper published in the journal Astrobiology, scientists used computer models to show that the exoplanet can sustain broad areas of liquid water. With the presence of water, living organisms could potentially develop in this planet.

"The major message from our simulations is that there's a decent chance that the planet would be habitable," Anthony Del Genio, lead author and a planetary scientist at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, tells Live Science.

Astronomers have had their eyes set on Proxima Centauri b for years, although data is quite scant on this neighbor. Its parent star, Proxima Centauri, is only about 4.2 light-years away from the sun.

Proxima Centauri b is believed to be at least 1.3 times Earth's mass, and it completes an orbit around its star in 11 days, according to Live Science. Perhaps more significantly, it is located in its system's habitable zone, which is the sweet spot where water would not freeze on its surface.

The exoplanet is believed to be extremely close to Proxima Centauri, though, which means it's tidally locked, with only one side facing the star at all times.

This setup could prove to be tricky for a habitable scenario, as it is unlike Earth's conditions. In a paper published in 2016, scientists suggest that the star-facing side of Proxima Centauri could be scorched in the face of constant, near heat, while the space-facing side could have an ocean that's completely frozen.

However, the newly published paper show simulations where a dynamic, circulating ocean transfers heat from one side of the planet to the other via movement of the ocean and the atmosphere.

"Even though the night side never sees any starlight, there's a band of liquid water that's sustained around the equatorial region," Del Genio explains.

A Trip To Proxima Centauri

Future human colonization of the universe, MIT Technology Review points out, would start with trips to nearby cosmic destinations. Proxima Centauri is a practical choice, as it's quite close to the solar system with a number of exoplanets that have been dubbed as potentially habitable, including Proxima Centauri b.

However, it's not a quick and simple trip, especially with existing state-of-the-art technology, according to the work of Frédéric Marin of the University of Strasbourg and Camille Beluffi of the research company Casc4de.

The trip is to Proxima Centauri, a star 4.2 light-years away. Using the fastest known spacecraft available today — the Parker Solar Probe, which travels at over 700,000 kilometers per hour — the journey will take 6,300 years.

This is many generations in the making, with a pool of individuals who should be able to reproduce on their way to the "nearby" star. A minimum of 98 crew members should be aboard, all carefully selected for genetic diversity.

For now, humankind is not quite ready for such an undertaking.

TagsProxima Centauri, exoplanets, proxima b, Habitable Planet

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Reveals Hundreds of New Worlds (Including Potentially Habitable Ones)

New Super-Earth Planet Discovered in Habitable Zone of Nearby Star

Nexus For Exoplanet Systems Science: NASA Leads New Project To Search For Alien Life

Scientists Explore if Climate of Proxima B in Alpha Centauri Could Support Alien Life

Proxima Centauri Might be More Similar to Our Sun Than Previously Thought

Join the Conversation

Blood

This Gut Enzyme Can Change Blood Cells Into The Universal Donor Blood Type
Earth
The Ancestor Of All Life On Earth Is Even Older Than Previously Thought
Aurora
Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon
Laziness
New Research Suggests Laziness Was An Effective Strategy In Survival And Evolution
Moon
Water Ice Found On The Moon’s Surface: Here’s What It Means
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
Cheese
3,200-Year-Old ‘Mummy Cheese’ Unearthed From Egyptian Tomb: Edible Or Not?
Quasars
Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement
Near-Death Experience
Near-Death Experiences Are Very Similar To Psychedelic Trips: Study
space

Twin Asteroids Hint At Violent Clash Between The Planetary Giants

Scientists Say This Tantalizingly Close Exoplanet Could Be Very Habitable

Alien-Hunting AI Catches 72 Mysterious Radio Bursts From Outer Space

Elusive Planet Nine Lurks In The Shadows, Here's Why It's 'Invisible'

Black Holes Reanimate Dead Stars Into Stellar Zombies
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Chimpanzee Toddlers Are 'Tiny Apes' With The Same Non-Verbal Language As Chimpanzees
  2. 2 Tortoise Turtles Are Dying Out Worldwide, Here's Why It Matters
  3. 3 Proxima Centauri b Scientists Say This Tantalizingly Close Exoplanet Could Be Very Habitable
  4. 4 Universe Alien-Hunting AI Catches 72 Mysterious Radio Bursts From Outer Space
  5. 5 Sahara Desert Wind, Solar Farms In Sahara Could Make The Desert Green And Save The Region
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics