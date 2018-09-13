naturewn.com

Trending Topics exoplanets Human Body snailfish proxima b BPA

Twin Asteroids Hint At Violent Clash Between The Planetary Giants

By Naia Carlos
Sep 13, 2018 07:23 PM EDT
Close
 Asteroids
The existence of this pair of binary asteroids speak of an ancient skirmish that pushed Uranus and Neptune outward and a clump of small objects inward. Binary asteroids, scientists say, were much more common in prehistoric times than later in the solar system's evolution.
(Photo : Thomas Breher | Pixabay)

Today, the solar system exists in relative peace. History, however, tells another story as a newly discovered pair of asteroids hint at a tumultuous past.

The mere existence of the ancient Trojan asteroids named Patroclus and Menoetius reveals a lot about the solar system, particularly a planetary rearrangement that occurred in its early years.

A Brawl Among Planets

The study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, reveals that Patroclus and Menoetius are the only large binary system in the ancient group known as the Trojan asteroids. The twin asteroids orbit around each other in their collective orbit around the sun at about the same distance from the star as Jupiter.

"The Trojans were likely captured during a dramatic period of dynamic instability when a skirmish between the solar system's giant planets — Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — occurred," Dr. David Nesvorny, lead author and scientist at the Southwest Research Institute, explains in a statement.

It is this violent brawl that pushed Uranus and Neptune to the outskirts. Here, the two planets came across small cosmic objects that are believed to be the origins of today's Kuiper Belt. During this encounter, some of these small bodies made its way inward and became trapped inside the solar system as part of the Trojan asteroids.

Binary Systems In Prehistoric Times

Binary asteroids Patroclus and Menoetius appear to be part of this group of small bodies swept into the solar system, getting caught in the Trojans in the process.

After all, binary systems were much more common in the earliest years of the solar system. Back then, the authors explain, small bodies could pair up as clouds of pebbles collapsed.

"Observations of today's Kuiper Belt show that binaries like these were quite common in ancient times," William Bottke, co-author of the study and director of SwRI's space studies department, adds. "Only a few of them now exist within the orbit of Neptune. The question is how to interpret the survivors."

As the solar system developed and became more populated with small objects, such binaries are much more likely to be disrupted, according to UPI.

Evolution models indicate that if the solar system's planetary instability occurred hundreds of millions of years later, there would have been no binaries left to capture, as most would have been destroyed by collisions. This suggests that the Patroclus and Menoetius binary was likely captured early on, essentially ensuring the system's survival.

Tagsasteroid, jupiter, Saturn, Solar system

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Astronomers Discover 12 New Moons Around Jupiter, One Of Which Is An 'Oddball'

NASA Shares Photo Of Jupiter That Could Be Mistaken For A Work Of Art

Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars

Alien-Hunting AI Catches 72 Mysterious Radio Bursts From Outer Space

Black Holes Reanimate Dead Stars Into Stellar Zombies

Join the Conversation

Blood

This Gut Enzyme Can Change Blood Cells Into The Universal Donor Blood Type
Earth
The Ancestor Of All Life On Earth Is Even Older Than Previously Thought
Aurora
Meet ‘STEVE’: The Purple Sky Glow That’s A Completely New, Unknown Phenomenon
Laziness
New Research Suggests Laziness Was An Effective Strategy In Survival And Evolution
Moon
Water Ice Found On The Moon’s Surface: Here’s What It Means
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
New study reveals how heavy drinking affects diet
Cheese
3,200-Year-Old ‘Mummy Cheese’ Unearthed From Egyptian Tomb: Edible Or Not?
Quasars
Light From Quasars Older Than Earth Confirm Quantum Entanglement
Near-Death Experience
Near-Death Experiences Are Very Similar To Psychedelic Trips: Study
space

Twin Asteroids Hint At Violent Clash Between The Planetary Giants

Scientists Say This Tantalizingly Close Exoplanet Could Be Very Habitable

Alien-Hunting AI Catches 72 Mysterious Radio Bursts From Outer Space

Elusive Planet Nine Lurks In The Shadows, Here's Why It's 'Invisible'

Black Holes Reanimate Dead Stars Into Stellar Zombies
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

China Successfully Tested A Hypersonic Weapon 6 Times The Speed Of Sound

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Chimpanzee Toddlers Are 'Tiny Apes' With The Same Non-Verbal Language As Chimpanzees
  2. 2 Tortoise Turtles Are Dying Out Worldwide, Here's Why It Matters
  3. 3 Proxima Centauri b Scientists Say This Tantalizingly Close Exoplanet Could Be Very Habitable
  4. 4 Universe Alien-Hunting AI Catches 72 Mysterious Radio Bursts From Outer Space
  5. 5 Sahara Desert Wind, Solar Farms In Sahara Could Make The Desert Green And Save The Region
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics