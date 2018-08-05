naturewn.com

Trending Topics Cannabis marijuana ursus spelaeus stroke body dysmorphia

Scientists Pick Up Mysterious, Powerful Signals From Deep Space

By Naia Carlos
Aug 05, 2018 11:14 PM EDT
Close
 Deep Space
Canada's new radio telescope detects a strange, unexplained signal from far, far away. This prompted scientists to ask: is anyone out there?
(Photo : Alex Myers | Pixabay)

A strange, sudden burst of radio waves has been picked up by Canada's new, state-of-the-art radio telescope — and it is throwing scientists for a loop.

No one knows what this mysterious signal is, where it came from, or why it suddenly crossed Earth's radar. It was recorded at an extremely rare frequency, increasing the mystique over this odd force.

CHIME Detects Lowest Ever Frequency

Plenty of invisible light is shooting across the universe, but most of it is recognizable to scientists, such as signals from dying stars, black holes, magnetic fields, and the like, Live Science notes.

On the other hand, there are occasional Fast Radio Bursts with tantalizingly unknown origins. These types of signals are suggested to come from galaxies that are billions of light-years away from Earth.

According to the Astronomer's Telegram, the mysterious force that was picked up on July 25 marked the lowest frequency Fast Radio Burst ever recorded.

"The event is clearly detected at frequencies as low as 580 MHz and represents the first detection of an FRB at radio frequencies below 700 MHz," Patrick Boyle wrote in the report.

Dubbed the FRB 180725A, it only lasted a couple of milliseconds and was caught by the year-old Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment or CHIME. Boyle adds that odd event did not correlate with any known activities or other known sources.

Could It Be Aliens?

FRBs are seldom detected from Earth, so research on these rapid events are few and going slow. After all, only around 40 have been picked up since the first one in 2007. For now, these occurrences largely remain a mystery.

Due to the unknown origins of FRBs, it has attracted the curiosity and scrutiny of alien hunters. Even scientists can't entirely write it off.

"An artificial origin is worth contemplating and checking," Avi Loeb, a theorist from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, says about FRBs in a statement in 2017.

However, Christopher Conselice, an astrophysics professor from the University of Nottingham, points out to Daily Mail that FRBs likely occur much more regularly than Earth is able to detect, adding that thousands could be making its way to the planet every day.

With technology becoming more advanced and telescopes more sensitive, an increasing number of FRBs could begin to crop up. More detections could lead to scientists gaining a better understanding of the phenomenon.

As far-fetched as the prospect seems, it might even actually indicate life.

Tagsdeep space, Canada, radio telescope, alien signals

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Wow! Signal' Debunked: Mysterious Signal Was Likely a Radio Emission From a Comet and Not From Aliens

Study Observes 234 Peculiar Pulsing Signals From Space -- Could It Be Extraterrestrial Intelligence?

Scientists Detect 6 MORE Radio Signals from Deep Space - Potential Alien Communication Considered

Scientists May Have Uncovered The Mysterious Origins Of Stonehenge

Meet The Blazing Star In The Milky Way That Just Won’t Die

Join the Conversation

Image 2 GHBI

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Ban Plastic Straw Use
Disney Turns Eco-Warrior, To Ban Plastic Straw Use From Parks By Middle of 2019
Social Media Can Help Predict Air Quality During Wildfire
Tweets prove to be reliable indicator of air quality conditions during wildfires
Siberia
Prehistoric Worms Come Back To Life After 42,000 Years Of Being Frozen
animals can use muscle as an internal water source
ASU study finds animals can use muscle as an internal water source
Part of the Great Barrier Reef in the Coral Sea off NE Australia.
NE Australian marine heatwave shakes up coral reef animal populations
The Acadian Flycatcher is a common bird in the Central Hardwood Region of the Midwest, but effects of climate change, including decreased breeding productivity and increased nest predation, may put the bird on the edge of extinction by the year 2100.
A warmer Midwest could lead to a common bird being less common over the next century
Lunar Eclipse
Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is About To Occur
Diamond
Earth Is Full Of Diamonds: A Quadrillion Tons In Fact
space

These Distant Planets Are Most Likely To Support Life, Scientists Say

Scientists Pick Up Mysterious, Powerful Signals From Deep Space

Meet The Blazing Star In The Milky Way That Just Won’t Die

Astronomers Discover 12 New Moons Around Jupiter, One Of Which Is An 'Oddball'

Here's Why Nobody Has Gone To The Moon In Over 45 Years, According To A Former Astronaut
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Sun Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
  2. 2 Deep Space Scientists Pick Up Mysterious, Powerful Signals From Deep Space
  3. 3 Space These Distant Planets Are Most Likely To Support Life, Scientists Say
  4. 4 Steno bredanensis New Species Alert? Rare Dolphin-Whale Hybrid Spotted In Hawaii
  5. 5 Last Of His Tribe A Peek Inside The Home Of The Lone Survivor Of Isolated Amazonian Tribe
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics