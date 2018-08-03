naturewn.com

Trending Topics outer space Neolithic geology whales cave bear

Scientists May Have Uncovered The Mysterious Origins Of Stonehenge

By Naia Carlos
Aug 03, 2018 10:03 PM EDT
Close
 Stonehenge
Scientists unearth more of the Stonehenge's secrets, revealing that some of the original builders may have come from west Wales.
(Photo : Adam Hill | Pixabay)

Scientists dug up human remains from the Stonehenge dating back 5,000 years. In a surprising twist, the people journeyed far to get to the Wessex site.

These men and women potentially played a huge role in the construction of Stonehenge itself.

Researchers Analyze Ancient Remains

The study, published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, reveals that a number of people buried at the Wessex monument originated from west Wales, which is also the source of bluestones used in Stonehenge's early construction.

According to a report from the University College London, scientists from Oxford and Belgium came together to analyze 25 of the burials excavated back in 2008. Many of them were buried in 3,000 BC, which is around the time when the bluestones were erected to form the Aubrey Holes around Stonehenge. The famous sarsen stones weren't built until 500 years later.

The team used chemical isotope analysis and radiocarbon dating for the study and found out that at least 10 of the 25 individuals analyzed didn't live near the Stonehenge site but in western Britain. This region includes west Wales, where the bluestones were sourced.

Furthermore, the wood that was used to cremate the bodies were also found to have come from different trees, Live Science notes. Some of the pieces of trees discovered come from trees in dense woodland, many of which are found in west Wales. Some of the individuals may have been cremated elsewhere before being buried in Stonehenge.

Findings Shed Light On Stonehenge History

The researchers involved in the study suggest that these prehistoric people may have been part of the sacred site's early construction crew. They may have been the ones to transport the bluestone materials from the Preseli Mountains in west Wales.

The findings are an interesting revelation, particularly since it means that there were significant interregional connections that existed as far back as 5,000 years ago. Even back then, in the Neolithic period, human civilization had a wide berth of contacts and exchanges.

"This is a really exciting discovery because it shows how far some of the Stonehenge people traveled," Mike Parker Pearson, the study's co-researcher, says in a statement. "But what's really fascinating is that this date of around 3000 BC coincides with our radiocarbon dates for quarrying at the bluestone outcrops in the Preseli hills of Pembrokeshire. Some of the people buried at Stonehenge might have even been involved in moving the stones - a journey of more than 180 miles."

Tagsstonehenge, stonehenge mystery, wales, Neolithic

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Stonehenge Builders Used Pythagoras' Theorem 2,000 Years Before The Philosopher Even Lived

Twins? Strange Monuments Resembling Stonehenge Found

Stonehenge Mystery Solved? Huge Religious Complex Found Near Prehistoric Monument

Scotland’s ‘Standing Stones’ Were Ancient Astronomical Devices, Scientists Say

Mysteries Revealed: Stonehenge Is Giving Up Some Of Its Secrets

Join the Conversation

Image 2 GHBI

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Ban Plastic Straw Use
Disney Turns Eco-Warrior, To Ban Plastic Straw Use From Parks By Middle of 2019
Social Media Can Help Predict Air Quality During Wildfire
Tweets prove to be reliable indicator of air quality conditions during wildfires
Siberia
Prehistoric Worms Come Back To Life After 42,000 Years Of Being Frozen
animals can use muscle as an internal water source
ASU study finds animals can use muscle as an internal water source
Part of the Great Barrier Reef in the Coral Sea off NE Australia.
NE Australian marine heatwave shakes up coral reef animal populations
The Acadian Flycatcher is a common bird in the Central Hardwood Region of the Midwest, but effects of climate change, including decreased breeding productivity and increased nest predation, may put the bird on the edge of extinction by the year 2100.
A warmer Midwest could lead to a common bird being less common over the next century
Lunar Eclipse
Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is About To Occur
Diamond
Earth Is Full Of Diamonds: A Quadrillion Tons In Fact
space

Meet The Blazing Star In The Milky Way That Just Won’t Die

Astronomers Discover 12 New Moons Around Jupiter, One Of Which Is An 'Oddball'

Here's Why Nobody Has Gone To The Moon In Over 45 Years, According To A Former Astronaut

The Moon, Venus Come Together And Make An Amazing Sight To See

Super Telescope Finds A Blazing Black Hole At The Heart Of The Milky Way
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Image 2 GHBI
Biology

Extinct vegetarian cave bear diet mystery unravelled
Dinosaurs
Animals

'First Giant' Dinosaur's Fossil Found In Argentina
Falcon 9 Launch
Space

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket
Russia's Progress
Space

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cannabis Cannabis May Help Pancreatic Cancer Patients Live Longer
  2. 2 Alzheimer's Disease This Enzyme Could Help Treat Inflammatory Disorders Like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s: Study
  3. 3 Sun Ancient Meteorite Crystals Uncover The Mysteries Of The Sun’s Explosive Youth
  4. 4 The Great Pyramid of Giza Egypt’s Great Pyramid Of Giza Has Amazing Electromagnetic Properties
  5. 5 Saturn Hubble Snaps Jaw-Dropping Portraits Of Saturn, Mars
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics