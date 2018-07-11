naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA brain Ohio HIV ISS

New Jersey Man Could Lose All His Limbs From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Crabbing

By Naia Carlos
Jul 11, 2018 08:12 PM EDT
Close
 Crabbing
A man who waded the waters of New Jersey went home only to find he contracted a life-threatening infection.
(Photo : Pixabay)

One man simply went crabbing in New Jersey, but he went home with a flesh-eating bacteria that is currently threatening his life.

It's hard to imagine that such an innocent activity could lead to a potentially fatal infection, but it turns out the Vibrio bacteria is quite common in certain areas.

New Jersey Man Gets Life-Threatening Bacteria

According to Washington Post, Angel Perez hunted for crabs at Matts Landing in New Jersey before sunrise last Monday, July 2. The next day, his right leg swelled up and then turned red with blisters.

His daughter, Dilena Perez-Dilan, explains to Washington Post that Perez has issues with Parkinson's disease, so the entire family is used to his complaints. However, he insisted that this time, what he's experiencing is different.

At first, doctors thought it's just a minor bacterial infection. Then it was believed to be cellulitis. Finally, a third trip to the clinic due to the redness and blistering getting to the other leg got Perez the correct diagnosis: a flesh-eating bacteria called Vibrio.

Now, the bacteria has spread, becoming potentially fatal and a threat to his limbs. All four of his limbs are already infected. While the bacteria isn't found in his bloodstream, this doesn't mean it hasn't gotten to the muscles or skin. His forearms are now black, Patch reports.

Perez, 60, is currently in an intensive care unit with a 24-hour on-call anesthesiologist in case an emergency surgery is needed. Amputation may be necessary.

"He's praising God," Perez-Dilan shares about her father. "And he's saying, 'I'm going to fight. I'm going to fight. I'm going to fight.'"

About Vibriosis

Vibriosis is a human infection caused by the Vibrio bacteria, which lives in coastal waters.

Most people who contract the disease usually get it by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, but others get the infection when an open wound is exposed to the bacteria in brackish or salt water, according to CDC. Eighty percent of the infections are reported from May to October, when the temperature of the waters is warmer.

An estimated 80,000 cases of vibriosis occur in the United States every year, but most are mild cases that leads to recovery within about three days.

In a handful of cases of the strain Vibrio vulnificus, people can be so severely sick that intensive care or limb amputation is necessary. One in four people who have this type of vibriosis die, and some cases are fatal within just one or two days.

TagsFlesh-eating Bacteria, New Jersey, bacteria

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Survey Finds That Over Half Of Physicians Are Burned Out, Which Could Lead To Medical Errors

Boys Trapped In Thai Cave May Have Caught Histoplasmosis From Bat And Bird Poop

Del Monte Vegetables Infect Over 200 People With Intestinal Parasite

Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa

Zapping The Brain Could Lead To Fewer Crimes Down The Road

Join the Conversation

Morgue

Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa
Cilantro
Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown
Earth
Animals Spurred Earth’s First Ever Global Warming Event
Bloody Moon
The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It
Birth Of A Planet
This Is What The Birth Of A New Planet Looks Like
Brain
Zapping The Brain Could Lead To Fewer Crimes Down The Road
Coffee
Coffee Might Make You Live Longer, New Study Says
Excessive Underarm Sweating
Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA
Lab Mouse
NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS
space

Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies

Einstein's Theory Of Relativity Still Works Even Under Extreme Conditions
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

HIV Patients
Health & Medicine

Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients
John Glenn
Space

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut
Avery Siblings
Health & Medicine

Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer
Bye Nipah
Health & Medicine

India Beats Nipah Virus, Creates A Music Video To Celebrate

Most Popular

  1. 1 Pink World's Oldest Color Discovered: It's 1.1 Billion Years Old And Bright Pink
  2. 2 Crabbing New Jersey Man Could Lose All His Limbs From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Crabbing
  3. 3 Spiders Spiders Can Fly Thousands Of Miles By Harnessing Earth's Electric Fields, Research Finds
  4. 4 Fireball Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies
  5. 5 Stars Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics