naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA ISS Earth parasite brain

Survey Finds That Over Half Of Physicians Are Burned Out, Which Could Lead To Medical Errors

By Naia Carlos
Jul 10, 2018 07:51 PM EDT
Close
 Doctor
A new survey published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings revealed a connection between physicians' burnout and medical errors, showing that a doctor's well-being is just as important in guaranteeing success in the workplace
(Photo : Darko Stojanovic | Pixabay)

People always assume doctors are always on, but physicians get burned out too. Unfortunately, burnout has been found to lead to life-threatening medical errors.

Doctors are just humans, after all, so it's no surprise that they get exhausted like anyone else. A new study reached out to doctors in an attempt to determine if there's a connection between this burnout and the risk of committing medical errors along the line.

Survey Finds Links Between Burnout And Errors

The survey, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, includes 6,695 participants from the United States who were surveyed on signs of burnout, excessive fatigue, and suicide ideation, as well as their work safety grades and experience with major medical errors.

The researchers found that 54.3 percent of the physicians reported symptoms of burnout, while 32.8 percent reported excessive fatigue, and 6.5 percent said they've had recent suicide ideation.

The workplace can also be a big factor in medical errors, so the participating doctors were asked to rate the patient safety levels of their hospitals or clinics. A total of 3.9 percent reported that their primary workplace has a poor or failing patient safety grade.

Meanwhile, a total of 10.5 percent reported making a major medical error in the last three months.

"We found that physicians with burnout had more than twice the odds of self-reported medical error, after adjusting for specialty, work hours, fatigue and work unit safety rating," lead author Daniel Tawfik, MD, an instructor in pediatric critical care medicine at Stanford University, explains in a press release from the university. "We also found that low safety grades in work units were associated with three to four times the odds of medical error."

He adds that this suggests that doctors' burnout level and the work unit safety characteristics are both and independently linked to risk of medical errors.

The study reveals that the rate of medical errors tripled in medical work units where there are doctors who experience high burnout levels. This statistic holds even in work units with an impressive safety rankings, which means burnout could be an even more important factor in medical errors than the environment.

"We need a two-pronged approach to reduce medical errors that also addresses physician burnout," Tawfik says.

Medical Errors

In a report from Johns Hopkins in 2016, researchers calculated that there are over 250,000 deaths due to medical error in the United States every year. That number makes it the third leading cause of death in the country.

Medical error has catastrophic consequences for patients who put their lives in the hands of doctors every day in hospitals. However, both these errors and the burnout that cause it also have devastating effects on the physician, each potentially doubling the risks of suicidal thoughts.

Tagsdoctors, physicians, medical error

© 2018 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Doctor Spots Lump On Woman's Throat On TV, Finds Her To Warn Her About Cancer

Human vs AI: Real Doctors Still Outperform Apps with Better, Accurate Diagnoses

Harvard Researchers Make Headway On HIV Vaccine

Psychopathy Could Be Caused By Brain’s Attention Impairment: Study

HIV Patient Awarded $18.4 Million In Medical Malpractice Lawsuit

Join the Conversation

Morgue

Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa
Cilantro
Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown
Earth
Animals Spurred Earth’s First Ever Global Warming Event
Bloody Moon
The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It
Birth Of A Planet
This Is What The Birth Of A New Planet Looks Like
Brain
Zapping The Brain Could Lead To Fewer Crimes Down The Road
Coffee
Coffee Might Make You Live Longer, New Study Says
Excessive Underarm Sweating
Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA
Lab Mouse
NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS
space

Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves

Israel Is Sending Its First Spacecraft To The Moon On A SpaceX Rocket

Russia Sets New Record For Fastest Supply Mission To The ISS

Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies

Einstein's Theory Of Relativity Still Works Even Under Extreme Conditions
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

HIV Patients
Health & Medicine

Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients
John Glenn
Space

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut
Avery Siblings
Health & Medicine

Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer
Bye Nipah
Health & Medicine

India Beats Nipah Virus, Creates A Music Video To Celebrate

Most Popular

  1. 1 Pink World's Oldest Color Discovered: It's 1.1 Billion Years Old And Bright Pink
  2. 2 Crabbing New Jersey Man Could Lose All His Limbs From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Crabbing
  3. 3 Spiders Spiders Can Fly Thousands Of Miles By Harnessing Earth's Electric Fields, Research Finds
  4. 4 Fireball Fireball Seen Flying Across The Midwest Skies
  5. 5 Stars Researchers Believe Rate Of Universe's Expansion Can Be Measured Using Gravitational Waves
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics