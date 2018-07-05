naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer outbreak FDA Spacex

Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa

By Naia Carlos
Jul 05, 2018 05:32 PM EDT
Close
 Morgue
The Distress Alert ambulance service is being investigated after one woman who has been declared dead was found alive in the freezer.
(Photo : P.J.L Laurens | Wikimedia Commons)

A car crash victim pronounced dead by paramedics was found breathing and still alive inside a South Africa morgue freezer.

Three out of four passengers in a car crash were found dead at the scene with the fourth one conscious and walking around. The deceased victims were whisked to a morgue in Carletonville, Gauteng province, where they were placed inside freezers.

Except, not all of them were actually dead.

Found Alive In A Freezer

According to Times Live, paramedics from the private ambulance service Distress Alert declared the woman dead after a car accident that killed two others.

Hours later at the Carletonville mortuary, an employee checked up on the bodies and discovered one was breathing and unmistakably alive.

Lesemang Matuka, a spokesperson for the Gauteng provincial health department, tells New York Times that the patient is still in the hospital and in critical condition, as of Monday, July 2.

Seeking Answers

A family member tells BBC that while the family is in shock and will not talk unless those who are involved are present as well. However, they are asking for answers.

"The issue is that we need answers, that's all we want and we don't have any clarity now," he says.

The Gauteng health department has already launched an investigation of Distress Alert over the incident.

Meanwhile, Distress Alert is also trying to make sense of what happened, saying that their paramedics or tools don't seem to be at fault.

"Equipment used to determine life showed no form of life on the woman," Gerrit Bradnick, Distress Alert operations manager, tells Times Live. "This did not happen because our paramedics are not properly trained. There is no proof of any negligence by our crew."

In a separate interview with New York Times, Bradnick emphasized the company's devastation over the mistaken declaration, adding that their job is to keep people alive.

"If there was any indication she was still alive, we would have treated her," he says. "This has been extremely traumatic for us."

The incident does raise the issue of privately run ambulance services in South Africa, where businesses have to be registered, but aren't regulated outside of Western Cape.

Mistaking Dead For Alive

This is not the first time someone has been mistakenly declared dead.

Just last January, a prisoner in northern Spain was certified dead by three doctors and already prepped for post-mortem examination. In this case, his body already had autopsy markings to guide the doctors in opening him up, BBC reports.

TagsSouth Africa, dead, gauteng, Car Accidents

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Zapping The Brain Could Lead To Fewer Crimes Down The Road

Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients

California Doctor Skeptical Of Vaccines Put On Probation By Medical Board

Otter Bites Woman, Gets Killed By Authorities In Maine

95-Year-Old Maine Man Kills Rabid Fox With Wooden Plank

Join the Conversation

Composite Image of CIMON on the ISS

AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member
Flu
An Effective Single-Dose Flu Drug Could Be Available In The US Soon
Childbirth
This Reformulated Drug Could Save Thousands Of New Mothers' Lives
SpaceX Wins Contract to Launch Classified Military Mission with Falcon Heavy
SpaceX Wins Its First Contract To Launch Classified Military Satellite On Falcon Heavy
Blood Test
It's National HIV Testing Day: Here's Why You Should Get Checked For It
Artist’s impression of `Oumuamua
Remember 'Oumuamua? The 'Interstellar Visitor' Is Probably A Comet After All, Researchers Say
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
NASA's Launch Of Webb Space Telescope Is Pushed Back To 2021 As It Gets Delayed Again
Flight Attendants
Flight Attendants Are Likelier To Get Cancer: Study
Laboratory Tests
Genetically Modified Poliovirus Is Being Used To Treat Brain Cancer
space

The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It

This Is What The Birth Of A New Planet Looks Like

NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut

The Milky Way Is Full Of Toxic Space Grease, Research Finds
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Space
Space

Nexus For Exoplanet Systems Science: NASA Leads New Project To Search For Alien Life
Elon Musk
Space

Elon Musk Says We Have More Reason To Colonize Space Now
Antarctica
Environment

Coldest Place On Earth Is Even Colder Than Previously Thought
Marijuana
Health & Medicine

First Marijuana Drug Gets Approved By The FDA

Most Popular

  1. 1 Dogs European Colonization Killed America’s First Dogs, But A Contagious Cancer Survives
  2. 2 Morgue Not Dead Yet: Woman Found Breathing Inside Morgue Freezer In South Africa
  3. 3 Cilantro Parasite Outbreak Infects Dozens Across Texas, Source Still Unknown
  4. 4 Earth Animals Spurred Earth’s First Ever Global Warming Event
  5. 5 Bloody Moon The Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Due July: Here’s How To Catch It
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics