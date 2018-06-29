naturewn.com

Trending Topics Alien life NASA Mars Spacex cancer

50-Pound Ovarian Cyst Removed From Alabama Woman

By Naia Carlos
Jun 29, 2018 01:54 AM EDT
Close
 Surgery Room
Doctors in Alabama removed a 50-pound cyst from a Montgomery woman in May.
(Photo : Pixabay)

Doctors surgically removed a massive 50-pound ovarian cyst from a woman in Montgomery, Alabama after months of pain in her stomach and inexplicable weight gain.

Kayla Rahn, 30, had been having difficulty even with daily tasks for months, which turned out to be due to an ovarian mass that remained undetected despite its size.

Finding, Removing The Cyst

According to a report from WSFA, health professionals told her to lose weight to address the challenges she was facing.

"I couldn't even walk to my car without losing my breath," Rahn recalls to WSFA. "I had been trying to lose weight for about a year, but I was gaining weight."

The weight gain was so significant that people assumed she was pregnant, with one person even asking her if she was expecting twins. Rahn describes the experience as "frustrating and rough."

In May, the pain became so excruciating that her mother brought her to the emergency room at Jackson Hospital. There, Rahn finally found the reason for her suffering: a huge mass in one of her ovaries.

As soon as the diagnosis was confirmed, Rahn was rushed to the surgery table where doctors operated on her and removed the 50-pound cyst from her body.

Jackson Hospital OB-GYN Dr. Gregory Jones explains it's technically referred to as a mucinous cystadenoma, which is known as benign. While it's not an entirely new sight for him, he admits that the size surprised the medical team.

"This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed," Jones says. "We are very excited things went well for her."

The surgery allows Rahn to return home without her 50-pound burden. Not only will she be able to achieve tasks with less difficulty, but she says she is now able to wear clothes she hasn't been able to sport in a year.

An Even Larger Cyst

Rahn's 50-pound ovarian cyst comes after another incident in Connecticut that had doctors removing a 132-pound ovarian cyst from an anonymous 38-year-old woman in February.

CNN reports that the operation took 12 surgeons and five hours to complete at the Danbury Hospital. About 6 pounds of abdominal wall tissue and skin were also removed, as it was stretched by the size of the tumor.

While benign, ultra-large tumors such as this one can threaten the patients' lives by compressing blood vessels due to its massive size and eventually developing blood clots.

Tagsovarian tumor, ovary, Alabama

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Connecticut Woman Gets 132-Pound Ovarian Tumor Removed In 5-Hour Surgery

An Effective Single-Dose Flu Drug Could Be Available In The US Soon

This Reformulated Drug Could Save Thousands Of New Mothers' Lives

It's National HIV Testing Day: Here's Why You Should Get Checked For It

Genetically Modified Poliovirus Is Being Used To Treat Brain Cancer

Join the Conversation

Mars

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003
Drinking Alcohol
NIH Scraps $100 Million Moderate Drinking Study As Unethical Behavior Surfaces
Mars Dust Storm
NASA's Mars Rover Is Now Facing A 'Planet-Encircling' Dust Storm
Woman
Woman's Moving Lump On Her Face Turns Out To Be A Parasitic Worm
Stonehenge
Stonehenge Builders Used Pythagoras' Theorem 2,000 Years Before The Philosopher Even Lived
Blood Test
HIV Patient Awarded $18.4 Million In Medical Malpractice Lawsuit
Barack Obama
New Species Of Ancient Sea Creature Discovered And Named After President Obama
Cigarette Smoking
Smoking Rate In The US Is At An All-Time Low: CDC
Medusae Fossae Formation
UFO Hunters' Proof Of Alien Life Is Actually Just A Bizarre Rock Formation
space

AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member

SpaceX Wins Its First Contract To Launch Classified Military Satellite On Falcon Heavy

Remember 'Oumuamua? The 'Interstellar Visitor' Is Probably A Comet After All, Researchers Say

NASA's Launch Of Webb Space Telescope Is Pushed Back To 2021 As It Gets Delayed Again

Nexus For Exoplanet Systems Science: NASA Leads New Project To Search For Alien Life
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Gaming
Health & Medicine

It's Official: WHO Now Recognizes 'Gaming Disorder' As A Mental Health Condition
Donald Trump
Space

Trump Wants To Create Sixth Military Branch 'Space Force'
Bobcat
Animals

Woman Chokes Rabid Bobcat To Death With Bare Hands
Mars
Space

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003

Most Popular

  1. 1 Surgery Room 50-Pound Ovarian Cyst Removed From Alabama Woman
  2. 2 Composite Image of CIMON on the ISS AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member
  3. 3 Flu An Effective Single-Dose Flu Drug Could Be Available In The US Soon
  4. 4 Childbirth This Reformulated Drug Could Save Thousands Of New Mothers' Lives
  5. 5 SpaceX Wins Contract to Launch Classified Military Mission with Falcon Heavy SpaceX Wins Its First Contract To Launch Classified Military Satellite On Falcon Heavy
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics