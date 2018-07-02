naturewn.com

Trending Topics cancer NASA FDA Spacex Alien life

3-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Is The Flower Girl Of Bone Marrow Donor's Wedding

By Naia Carlos
Jul 02, 2018 01:10 AM EDT
Close
 Wedding
Hayden Ryals' wedding is extra special as her flower girl Skye Savren-McCormick is the baby she donated her bone marrow to two years ago.
(Photo : Pixabay)

The special bond between donor and recipient is palpable as toddler Skye Savren-McCormick served as flower girl at her bone marrow donor's wedding.

Beautiful bride Hayden Hatfield Ryals, 26, gave Skye, 3, her bone marrow in 2016 to help the little girl fight juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia. Even if the pair only met a few days before the wedding, the lifelong connection is already there.

"I just feel like they're family and they're so special to me and the whole thing helped them, but it also changed my life," Hayden explains to Dothan Eagle. "After everything, after this journey, it's like God showed me this is why you were here. You were here to help this little girl and everything else will fall into place."

A Very Special Wedding

Hayden tied the knot with Adrian Ryals in early June 2018 and she had a very special guest who walked down ahead of her at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford.

Skye took to the aisle gamely with a basket of flowers, moving all of the guests to tears. On her arm, she proudly wore a gift from the bride: a pearl bracelet with a charm inscribed with the child's name, Skye.

The Bone Marrow Match

It was back in 2015 when Hayden passed by a table for Be the Match, which is a Minnesota-based national registry for volunteer bone marrow donors. Having already previously donated blood and platelets, she opted to register as a potential bone marrow donor as well.

She describes registering as an easy process, simply swabbing the cheek and waiting for the rare match.

That same year, Todd and Talia Savren-McCormick welcomed their baby girl Skye. Unfortunately, days before their daughter's first birthday, she was diagnosed with a rare childhood leukemia called juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

In 2016, Be the Match contacted Hayden to tell her she was a match for the sick baby. At that time, the then-23 student was struggling to find a direction in life.

"I was feeling really down about everything. I was having trouble finding myself and feeling like I had a purpose," Hayden explains. "So, the more that I talked to this coordinator with Be the Match, I started feeling like what if this is my purpose?"

In July of 2016, bone marrow was extracted from the back of her pelvic bone. The following day, the bone marrow was immediately transplanted into Skye's bloodstream. Just weeks after, doctors confirmed that the child's body is producing new and healthy blood cells.

Later that year, Skye developed a secondary cancer called lymphoma, which she had to undergo chemotherapy and a second transplant. In 2017, she successfully went through the transplant.

Becoming Family

It was the blushing bride who reached out to Skye during the toddler's birthday last March with a gift and an accompanying wedding invitation. Meeting Skye was a moving experience for Hayden, who tells ABC's World News Tonight that she dropped to her knees and couldn't stop smiling when she first met the little girl.

Talia says that their own family loves the 26-year-old just as much, explaining that she considers Hayden as part of the family.

"I always tell people they're smitten for one another," Skye's mother says in Good Morning America. "Skye calls her 'Hay Hay.'"

Tagscancer, children's health, Leukemia

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Otter Bites Woman, Gets Killed By Authorities In Maine

Hepatitis A Outbreak Traced To NC Hardee's: People Who Dined There Are Urged To Get Vaccinated

95-Year-Old Maine Man Kills Rabid Fox With Wooden Plank

Flight Attendants Are Likelier To Get Cancer: Study

Genetically Modified Poliovirus Is Being Used To Treat Brain Cancer

Join the Conversation

Mars

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003
Drinking Alcohol
NIH Scraps $100 Million Moderate Drinking Study As Unethical Behavior Surfaces
Mars Dust Storm
NASA's Mars Rover Is Now Facing A 'Planet-Encircling' Dust Storm
Woman
Woman's Moving Lump On Her Face Turns Out To Be A Parasitic Worm
Stonehenge
Stonehenge Builders Used Pythagoras' Theorem 2,000 Years Before The Philosopher Even Lived
Blood Test
HIV Patient Awarded $18.4 Million In Medical Malpractice Lawsuit
Barack Obama
New Species Of Ancient Sea Creature Discovered And Named After President Obama
Cigarette Smoking
Smoking Rate In The US Is At An All-Time Low: CDC
Medusae Fossae Formation
UFO Hunters' Proof Of Alien Life Is Actually Just A Bizarre Rock Formation
space

NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS

Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut

The Milky Way Is Full Of Toxic Space Grease, Research Finds

It's Asteroid Day: Why Everyone Should Be Aware Of Asteroids

AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Gaming
Health & Medicine

It's Official: WHO Now Recognizes 'Gaming Disorder' As A Mental Health Condition
Donald Trump
Space

Trump Wants To Create Sixth Military Branch 'Space Force'
Bobcat
Animals

Woman Chokes Rabid Bobcat To Death With Bare Hands
Mars
Space

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003

Most Popular

  1. 1 Excessive Underarm Sweating Excessive Sweating Treatment Qbrexza Has Been Approved By The FDA
  2. 2 Lab Mouse NASA Sends 20 Laboratory Mice To The ISS
  3. 3 HIV Patients Ohio Department of Health, CVS Face Lawsuit After Possibly Disclosing Identity Of 6,000 HIV Patients
  4. 4 John Glenn Ohio Opens John Glenn Astronomy Park In Honor Of The Former Astronaut
  5. 5 Avery Siblings Brother And Sister Get Diagnosed With The Same Brain Cancer
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics