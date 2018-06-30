naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Spacex cancer Alien life asteroid

The Milky Way Is Full Of Toxic Space Grease, Research Finds

By Naia Carlos
Jun 30, 2018 01:01 AM EDT
Close
 Milky Way
Interstellar dust in the Milky Way is made up of little more than dirty, toxic space grease, scientists say.
(Photo : Rene Tittmann | Pixabay)

The Milky Way looks to be made entirely of magical space dust from a distance, but a new study reveals that it's surprisingly greasy in reality.

Much of the universe, it turns out, is just space grease that's actually extremely toxic.

Recreating Interstellar Dust In The Lab

The paper, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, reports how an international team of researchers recreated materials with the same properties of interstellar dust to find strikingly grease-like results.

The group focused on carbon for their experiments. A report from the Royal Astronomical Society notes that while carbon is very abundant throughout the universe, only half of the carbon in space is actually in its pure form. The other half is chemically bound in two different forms: aromatic carbon that's described as mothball-like, and aliphatic carbon that's grease-like.

To analyze the composition of carbon in the universe, the team, consisting of scientists from the University of New South Wales in Sydney and Ege University in Turkey, concocted materials with the same properties of interstellar dust in the laboratory. Then they used magnetic resonance and spectroscopy to measure how much aliphatic carbon is present in the results.

The Results

They discovered that there's a lot a lot of grease in space: around 100 greasy carbon atoms for every 1 million hydrogen atoms. This means around a quarter to a half of the carbon around are greasy, translating to 10 billion trillion trillion tons of grease-like carbon in the Milky Way.

"This space grease is not the kind of thing you'd want to spread on a slice of toast!" Professor Tim Schmidt of UNSW Sydney explains in a statement. "It's dirty, likely toxic and only forms in the environment of interstellar space (and our laboratory). It's also intriguing that organic material of this kind — material that gets incorporated into planetary systems — is so abundant."

The next step is accounting for the other form of chemically bound carbon: aromatic or the mothball type.

Popular Mechanics points out that carbon plays an important role as the fourth most abundant element in the entire universe. The carbon in interstellar dust is actually debris from carbon stars since stellar winds can sweep away about half of this type of star's total mass.

This magical dust becomes the raw materials that goes on to create future stars.

In line with this recent study, scientists are hoping to discover how much of each type of carbon is in interstellar dust, which will in turn reveal how much of the element is available to create life.

Tagsmilky way, interstellar dust grains, carbon

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Breakthrough Listen Launches Survey Of The Milky Way In Search Of Alien Life

Empty Region in the Universe Responsible for Pushing Away Milky Way Through Space

Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets

AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member

Remember 'Oumuamua? The 'Interstellar Visitor' Is Probably A Comet After All, Researchers Say

Join the Conversation

Mars

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003
Drinking Alcohol
NIH Scraps $100 Million Moderate Drinking Study As Unethical Behavior Surfaces
Mars Dust Storm
NASA's Mars Rover Is Now Facing A 'Planet-Encircling' Dust Storm
Woman
Woman's Moving Lump On Her Face Turns Out To Be A Parasitic Worm
Stonehenge
Stonehenge Builders Used Pythagoras' Theorem 2,000 Years Before The Philosopher Even Lived
Blood Test
HIV Patient Awarded $18.4 Million In Medical Malpractice Lawsuit
Barack Obama
New Species Of Ancient Sea Creature Discovered And Named After President Obama
Cigarette Smoking
Smoking Rate In The US Is At An All-Time Low: CDC
Medusae Fossae Formation
UFO Hunters' Proof Of Alien Life Is Actually Just A Bizarre Rock Formation
space

The Milky Way Is Full Of Toxic Space Grease, Research Finds

It's Asteroid Day: Why Everyone Should Be Aware Of Asteroids

AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member

SpaceX Wins Its First Contract To Launch Classified Military Satellite On Falcon Heavy

Remember 'Oumuamua? The 'Interstellar Visitor' Is Probably A Comet After All, Researchers Say
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Gaming
Health & Medicine

It's Official: WHO Now Recognizes 'Gaming Disorder' As A Mental Health Condition
Donald Trump
Space

Trump Wants To Create Sixth Military Branch 'Space Force'
Bobcat
Animals

Woman Chokes Rabid Bobcat To Death With Bare Hands
Mars
Space

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003

Most Popular

  1. 1 Vaccinations California Doctor Skeptical Of Vaccines Put On Probation By Medical Board
  2. 2 Milky Way The Milky Way Is Full Of Toxic Space Grease, Research Finds
  3. 3 Asteroid It's Asteroid Day: Why Everyone Should Be Aware Of Asteroids
  4. 4 Rite Aid Will Soon Sell New Drug Derived From Marijuana Component Rite Aid May Start Selling Drug Derived From Cannabis Soon
  5. 5 Otter Otter Bites Woman, Gets Killed By Authorities In Maine
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics