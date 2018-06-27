naturewn.com

Trending Topics Alien life NASA Mars cancer Spacex

Remember 'Oumuamua? The 'Interstellar Visitor' Is Probably A Comet After All, Researchers Say

By Naia Carlos
Jun 27, 2018 11:46 PM EDT
Close
 Artist’s impression of `Oumuamua
Mysterious interstellar visitor `Oumuamua turns out to be just an odd comet, scientists report after several months of analyzing the space rock.
(Photo : M. Kornmesser | ESO )

The solar system's first ever interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua turns out to be just another comet after all, albeit a strange one.

Since it was first spotted in 2017, scientists have been wondering what the mysterious interstellar space rock is: a comet, an asteroid, or perhaps even something else entirely.

Now, a new study published in the journal Nature confirms that 'Oumuamua is indeed a comet, despite the distinct lack of a tail.

'Oumuamua Is A True Comet, Scientists Report

As it hurtled farther and farther away, astronomers all over the world tracked it for as far and as long as they could, but it soon disappeared out of sight.

Some initially categorized it as an asteroid, which is primarily made of rock and metal. Further observations reveal that it's actually a comet, which is made of ice, dust, and rock.

Scientists saw that there was a force constantly tugging the rock further away from the sun. However, it was also apparent that this force and the movement of 'Oumuamua could not be explained by the gravitational pull of the sun, the planets, or other major celestial bodies in the solar system.

"As it moved away from the Sun, it was slowing down a little bit less than we would have expected," Karen Meech, an astronomer at the University of Hawaii, explains in the statement.

Instead, the researchers concluded that outgassing is the most likely explanation for the mysterious space rock's behavior. 'Oumuamua flew close to the sun, growing warmer and melting the ice at its core. The gas that resulted from this shot outward, giving the space rock just a little more push.

Outgassing is a common behavior of comets, but 'Oumuamua reportedly has a relatively small rate. This weak outgassing and its large dust particles are why the interstellar visitor never developed a tail that other comets have.

The First Ever Interstellar Comet

In October 2017, astronomers spotted the 'Oumuamua with the PanSTARRS-1 telescope in Maui, Hawaii. The trajectory indicated that it's different from other known celestial objects, which told the scientists the mystery object could have come from outside the solar system.

This is a notable event, since this is the first interstellar object ever detected on Earth. 'Oumuamua's Hawaiian name reflects its origins, translating to "a messenger from afar arriving first."

The scientists didn't get much time to observe the visitor, though, since 'Oumuamua was already flying past the sun and on its way out of the solar system by the time it was spotted.

Tagscomet, space rock, Hawaii, interstellar

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Colossal Asteroid To Make Close Encounter With Earth On May 15

NASA Satellite Images Give A Look At Hawaii Volcano Fissures From Space

NASA's Launch Of Webb Space Telescope Is Pushed Back To 2021 As It Gets Delayed Again

Nexus For Exoplanet Systems Science: NASA Leads New Project To Search For Alien Life

Japan's Hayabusa2 Comes Close Enough To Ryugu Asteroid To Reveal A Shape Similar To Fluorite

Join the Conversation

Mars

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003
Drinking Alcohol
NIH Scraps $100 Million Moderate Drinking Study As Unethical Behavior Surfaces
Mars Dust Storm
NASA's Mars Rover Is Now Facing A 'Planet-Encircling' Dust Storm
Woman
Woman's Moving Lump On Her Face Turns Out To Be A Parasitic Worm
Stonehenge
Stonehenge Builders Used Pythagoras' Theorem 2,000 Years Before The Philosopher Even Lived
Blood Test
HIV Patient Awarded $18.4 Million In Medical Malpractice Lawsuit
Barack Obama
New Species Of Ancient Sea Creature Discovered And Named After President Obama
Cigarette Smoking
Smoking Rate In The US Is At An All-Time Low: CDC
Medusae Fossae Formation
UFO Hunters' Proof Of Alien Life Is Actually Just A Bizarre Rock Formation
space

This Is What Happens When A Supermassive Black Hole Swallows A Star

This Woman Is Suing NASA To Stop It From Taking Moon Dust Neil Armstrong Gave Her

NASA Chief Scientist Says Humans Will 'Absolutely' Live On Mars

NASA's Opportunity Rover Stalled By Dust Storm Bigger Than North America

Russian Soyuz Rocket Takes 3 Astronauts To The International Space Station
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Gaming
Health & Medicine

It's Official: WHO Now Recognizes 'Gaming Disorder' As A Mental Health Condition
Donald Trump
Space

Trump Wants To Create Sixth Military Branch 'Space Force'
Bobcat
Animals

Woman Chokes Rabid Bobcat To Death With Bare Hands
Mars
Space

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003

Most Popular

  1. 1 Childbirth This Reformulated Drug Could Save Thousands Of New Mothers' Lives
  2. 2 SpaceX Wins Contract to Launch Classified Military Mission with Falcon Heavy SpaceX Wins Its First Contract To Launch Classified Military Satellite On Falcon Heavy
  3. 3 Blood Test It's National HIV Testing Day: Here's Why You Should Get Checked For It
  4. 4 Artist’s impression of `Oumuamua Remember 'Oumuamua? The 'Interstellar Visitor' Is Probably A Comet After All, Researchers Say
  5. 5 NASA's James Webb Space Telescope NASA's Launch Of Webb Space Telescope Is Pushed Back To 2021 As It Gets Delayed Again
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics