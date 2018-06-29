naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Alien life Mars Spacex cancer

AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member

By Naia Carlos
Jun 29, 2018 01:35 AM EDT
Close
 Composite Image of CIMON on the ISS
A robot is headed to the International Space Station to serve as the first ever AI astronaut assistant.
(Photo : DLR | T. Bourry | ESA)

A friendly robot is hitching a ride on the Falcon 9 rocket to join the crew at the International Space Station on Friday, June 29.

The robot, named CIMON for Crew Interactive Mobile Companion, will be the world's first crew member with artificial intelligence in the ISS.

Meet CIMON

The groundbreaking robot is a large spherical piece of equipment with a screen featuring a cartoon face on one side. Measuring with a diameter of 12.6 inches (32 cm) and a weight of 11 pounds (5 kg), CIMON can see, hear, speak, understand, and even fly, according to a report from the DLR Space Administration in March 2018.

"It is intended to show to what extent the astronauts' work can be supported in the European Columbus module on the ISS and relieve them, in particular, of routine tasks," Christian Karrasch, CIMON Project Manager at the DLR Space Administration in Bonn, says. "Ideally, the astronauts could use their time better and more effectively. With CIMON, we are entering new territory and operating at the threshold of technological feasibility."

The cartoon face on CIMON makes it easy to approach for the humans aboard the ISS. The robot is able to propel itself using 14 internal fans, so it can move throughout the stations when called upon by the crew.

CIMON can help with science experiments, displaying necessary pictures and videos on its screen. However, the robot is only meant to test the AI companion technology, so interaction with the ISS crew will be limited to a total of three hours.

The data and feedback from CIMON will eventually be the basis of future AI robot designs.

Falcon 9 Mission

CIMON will be flying aboard the Falcon 9 as part as SpaceX's 15th resupply mission to the ISS, which includes over 5,900 pounds of food, water, and new science experiments and technology.

NASA reports that take off is scheduled at no earlier than 5:42 a.m. ET on Friday, June 29. The spacecraft is expected to get to the ISS by Monday, July 2.

True to their pledge of a more efficient and economical way of conquering space, SpaceX is using a refurbished Falcon 9 rocket for the journey along with a refurbished Dragon cargo capsule to hold all the supplies on its way to the ISS.

The Dragon was used on a trip to the station in July 2016, while the Falcon 9 previously flew there in April 2018. In an impressive feat, SpaceX was able to get the rocket ready for another trip in just two and a half months.

TagsRobots, falcon 9, Spacex, CIMON

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

SpaceX Wins Its First Contract To Launch Classified Military Satellite On Falcon Heavy

Elon Musk Says We Have More Reason To Colonize Space Now

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

SpaceX's First Launch Of Falcon 9 'Block 5' Aborted At The Last Minute

SpaceX's Rockets Are Powerful, But NASA Says They Come With A Major Risk

Join the Conversation

Mars

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003
Drinking Alcohol
NIH Scraps $100 Million Moderate Drinking Study As Unethical Behavior Surfaces
Mars Dust Storm
NASA's Mars Rover Is Now Facing A 'Planet-Encircling' Dust Storm
Woman
Woman's Moving Lump On Her Face Turns Out To Be A Parasitic Worm
Stonehenge
Stonehenge Builders Used Pythagoras' Theorem 2,000 Years Before The Philosopher Even Lived
Blood Test
HIV Patient Awarded $18.4 Million In Medical Malpractice Lawsuit
Barack Obama
New Species Of Ancient Sea Creature Discovered And Named After President Obama
Cigarette Smoking
Smoking Rate In The US Is At An All-Time Low: CDC
Medusae Fossae Formation
UFO Hunters' Proof Of Alien Life Is Actually Just A Bizarre Rock Formation
space

AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member

SpaceX Wins Its First Contract To Launch Classified Military Satellite On Falcon Heavy

Remember 'Oumuamua? The 'Interstellar Visitor' Is Probably A Comet After All, Researchers Say

NASA's Launch Of Webb Space Telescope Is Pushed Back To 2021 As It Gets Delayed Again

Nexus For Exoplanet Systems Science: NASA Leads New Project To Search For Alien Life
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Sex Robots Aren't As Beneficial As The Claims Make Them Out To Be

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Gaming
Health & Medicine

It's Official: WHO Now Recognizes 'Gaming Disorder' As A Mental Health Condition
Donald Trump
Space

Trump Wants To Create Sixth Military Branch 'Space Force'
Bobcat
Animals

Woman Chokes Rabid Bobcat To Death With Bare Hands
Mars
Space

Mars Will Be Closest To Earth Than It Has Ever Been Since 2003

Most Popular

  1. 1 Surgery Room 50-Pound Ovarian Cyst Removed From Alabama Woman
  2. 2 Composite Image of CIMON on the ISS AI Robot To Fly Into Space Aboard The Falcon 9 Rocket As A Crew Member
  3. 3 Flu An Effective Single-Dose Flu Drug Could Be Available In The US Soon
  4. 4 Childbirth This Reformulated Drug Could Save Thousands Of New Mothers' Lives
  5. 5 SpaceX Wins Contract to Launch Classified Military Mission with Falcon Heavy SpaceX Wins Its First Contract To Launch Classified Military Satellite On Falcon Heavy
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics