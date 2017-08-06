naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer Wild Animals exoplanets Seattle

First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet

By Lester Mondragon
Aug 06, 2017 08:59 AM EDT
Close

Exomoons are planetary bodies detected outside the solar system. There are several moons discovered orbiting other planets, but none of them had evidence of their existence. The location of one such Neptune-sized exomoon has supporting data and substantial proof that it is orbiting a planet comparable the size of Jupiter.

Scientists identified the first exomoon

Signals first detected by the NASA Kepler Space Telescope launched back in 2009. A group of scientists led by David Kipping found the first exomoon circling an exoplanet called the Kepler-1625 from an estimated distance of 4,000 light years away. Kipping's team identified the exoplanet by observing the dimming of the stars when they pass between the earth and the planet. The same method applies for exomoon detections.

The presence of an exomoon could also be a realization how moons formation in the alien world and its orbit around the huge exoplanet. Coauthor Alex Teachey, a graduate student at Columbia University, states that they want to confirm the detection first with the Hubble Space Telescope if the signal stands before they can claim such discovery. The Hubble confirmation will be in October 2017, reports National Geographic.

Kepler Space Telescope's detection of other alien worlds

Before the detection of signals from the exomoon orbiting the exoplanet, Kepler had found over 2,000 alien worlds and about 4,000 candidate exoplanets. In the month of June 2017, the space based observatory found an additional 219 exoplanets with possibilities of having earth like environment which is habitable for the human race.

If the confirmation holds with the Hubble Space Observatory, The exomoon could be bigger than Ganymede, Jupiter's moon. Astronomers support their observations as the alien planet had been monitored to pass by from the earth's point of view and the Kepler-1625b. The alien moon dipped in brightness every time it moves by these focal points, reports Mail Online.

As of now, the exomoon and its orbited exoplanet are just candidates for the discovery. The Hubble Space Telescope will make or break the detection of the alien moon and its exoplanet.

TagsFirst Alien Moon, Solar system, Hot exoplanet, jupiter, Kepler space observatory, Exomoons, NASA, David Kipping, Alex Teachey, Hubble Space Telescope, Ganymede, Kepler-1625

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Increasing Focus Abilities Of The Brain, Practice Paying Attention Enhances Function & Concentration

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics