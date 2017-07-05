naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA cancer antarctic ice sheet environment flightless birds

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

By John Raphael
Jul 05, 2017 07:03 PM EDT
Close

While the leading countries in space exploratory are busy planning their conquest to Mars, Japan has announced its plan to send a manned-mission to the moon by 2030.

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) presented its proposed lunar mission to a panel at Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, which is in charge of the country's space exploration programs.

In a report from CNN, a spokesperson from JAXA noted that sending a manned-mission to the moon could cost an enormous fortune. Due to this, the agency plans to join to a multinational manned lunar probe. Japan hopes that its technological contribution to the lunar mission could land them a space in the multinational lunar probe. Preparations for the mission will begin in 2025.

This is the first time that the Japanese government voiced out its intention in conquering the moon. Further details regarding the lunar mission and other space projects of JAXA will be unveiled in March 2018 during the International Space Exploration Forum.

If Japan's lunar mission comes into fruition, they will be the third Asian country to send a man in the moon, following China and India. However, Japan will be the fifth country worldwide to plant their flag in the moon, after the two giants in space exploration, the United States and Russia.

Asian countries are becoming more active in the field of space science. Just last year, China announced its plans to send a rover in Mars by 2020 and send another manned mission in the moon in the coming years. On the other hand, India have temporary halted its manned-mission after successfully planting their flag in the moon in 2008. India sent a probe to Mars in 2014 and is planning to launch an unmanned-mission to the moon in the first half of 2018.

While Japan is concentrating on the moon, the U.S. has their sights on Mars. A bill passed by the congress and signed by President Donald Trump directs NASA to send a manned-mission to Mars in 2033.

TagsJapan, moon, Lunar Mission, manned mission

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet

Saturn's Icy, Oceanic Moon Enceladus May Have Tipped Away From Its Original Axis

NASA Prepares for Cassini Mission's 'Grand Finale'

US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years

NASA to Receive $19.5 Billion to Explore Deep Space, Get Humans to Mars by 2033

Join the Conversation

Gamers

Scientists Disprove Einstein's Local Realism Theory With The Help Of 100,000 Gamers
NASA's Mars Helicopter
NASA's Next Mars Rover Is Taking A Small Helicopter Along For The Ride
Medical Marijuana
Many Oncologists Recommend Marijuana To Their Patients, Even Though They Don't Know Much About It: Survey
Panamanian Golden Frog
Scientists Uncover Origin Of Deadly Fungus Believed To Have Decimated A Third Of Frog Species
Super-Earth
Aliens Haven't Visited Earth Because They're Probably Trapped On Their Planets, Scientist Says
American Airlines
Woman Suffers Allergic Reaction While Flying To Cleveland Clinic, Doctor From Same Hospital Saves Her Midflight
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart
space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again

NASA Astronaut Forgets His GoPro SD Card Back Home On Earth

Astronomers Find New Evidence Of Planet Nine's Existence

Here's The First Image From NASA's Planet-Hunting Satellite TESS
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera
Space

NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
Birds
Animals

Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
NASA's Curiosity Rover Drill On Mars
Space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Is Drilling Rocks On Mars Again
Medication
Health & Medicine

Overdoses On ADHD Drugs Surge: Study Finds An Increase Of Over 60 Percent

Most Popular

  1. 1 Antarctica Scientists Find Huge Canyons Hidden Under Ice In Antarctica
  2. 2 Mussels Seattle's Puget Sound Mussels Test Positive For Opiods
  3. 3 NASA Photographer's Burnt Camera NASA Camera Gets Toasted By A Brush Fire During SpaceX Rocket Launch
  4. 4 Tick Treating Clothes With Permethrin Could Keep Ticks At Bay, CDC Says
  5. 5 Birds Survivors Of Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Are Ground-Dwelling Birds: Study
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2018 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics