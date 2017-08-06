naturewn.com

First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet

By Lester Mondragon
Aug 06, 2017 08:59 AM EDT
NASA Releases Photos of Jupiter's Mysterious Great Red Spot
 Exomoons detected Orbiting an Exoplanet as big as Jupiter
The solar system's largest moon, Ganymede, is captured here alongside the planet Jupiter. Ganymede is larger than the planets Mercury and Pluto and Saturn's largest moon, Titan. Both Ganymede and Titan have greater surface area than the entire Eurasian continent on our planet.
(Photo : NASA/Newsmakers)

Exomoons are planetary bodies detected outside the solar system. There are several moons discovered orbiting other planets, but none of them had evidence of their existence. The location of one such Neptune-sized exomoon has supporting data and substantial proof that it is orbiting a planet comparable the size of Jupiter.

Scientists identified the first exomoon

Signals first detected by the NASA Kepler Space Telescope launched back in 2009. A group of scientists led by David Kipping found the first exomoon circling an exoplanet called the Kepler-1625 from an estimated distance of 4,000 light years away. Kipping's team identified the exoplanet by observing the dimming of the stars when they pass between the earth and the planet. The same method applies for exomoon detections.

The presence of an exomoon could also be a realization how moons formation in the alien world and its orbit around the huge exoplanet. Coauthor Alex Teachey, a graduate student at Columbia University, states that they want to confirm the detection first with the Hubble Space Telescope if the signal stands before they can claim such discovery. The Hubble confirmation will be in October 2017, reports National Geographic.

Kepler Space Telescope's detection of other alien worlds

Before the detection of signals from the exomoon orbiting the exoplanet, Kepler had found over 2,000 alien worlds and about 4,000 candidate exoplanets. In the month of June 2017, the space based observatory found an additional 219 exoplanets with possibilities of having earth like environment which is habitable for the human race.

If the confirmation holds with the Hubble Space Observatory, The exomoon could be bigger than Ganymede, Jupiter's moon. Astronomers support their observations as the alien planet had been monitored to pass by from the earth's point of view and the Kepler-1625b. The alien moon dipped in brightness every time it moves by these focal points, reports Mail Online.

As of now, the exomoon and its orbited exoplanet are just candidates for the discovery. The Hubble Space Telescope will make or break the detection of the alien moon and its exoplanet.

