naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Metaio companionship Amazon global warming

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

By Lester Mondragon
Aug 01, 2017 09:40 AM EDT
Close
Real or Fake? Viral video claims pilot sent photos via AirDrop to Singapore Airlines jet at 35,000ft
 Augmented Reality Glasses as Consumer Products Presented by Apple
Apple sees the Augmented Reality category for headsets will be big in the future.
(Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Apple is on the spot for this new technological advancement in the field of augmented reality. The "Glasses" invention patent is already in the archives of the Patent and Licensing Office. The technology was first filed by augmented reality company, Metaio, a 2015 startup company. Patently Apple, a website handling apple inventions and patents came across of the digital spectacles.

Apple's next big product and its future

Apple has many patents on its list, but the "Glasses" that is in speculation for several years, has come to fruition. It was a year ago when Apple began a deeper investigation of a computer product introducing it as consumer gadget. More resources and funding are spent on this latest Apple patent.

Tech Guru Robert Scoble reiterates that Apple is working overtime on the "glasses" advancement and expects the product's release together with the 2017 iPhone line up. Apple CEO Tim Cook calls the "glasses" a profound invention and is very optimistic about it. Cook understands that the augmented reality has more value than the virtual reality technology, reports MacRumors.

Augmented reality and its huge opportunities

Virtual Reality is a 3D video entertainment popping out from a headset transporting the video gamer in a 360 degree realm of action depicting a virtual world. Unlike the virtual reality imagination, the augmented reality is based on the real world in comparison to the invented one of VR. Instead of providing an imaginary environment, AR utilizes the real world using screens or transparent lenses and feature digital items on top of them.

The feature delivers the real world images with sensitive digital information like looking at a subway station and acquiring train trip schedules displayed in the digital glasses. Or a walk down the food store and access the ingredients of a recommended recipe. These are just the tip of what the "glasses" AR technology can do for the consumer, reports Techradar.

Apple "Glasses" augmented reality predecessors and competitors

While Apple had been busy these past months, other tech giants did not let down with similar patents of their own. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has the "Camera Effects Platform" under his sleeve. The platform is being integrated into FB's other apps that include the Messenger, Whatsapp, and Instagram with an average total of 700 million users every month.

Microsoft has its own version of mixed virtual and augmented realities called the "Hololens". The second version of the hololens will have the integration of an artificial intelligence chip allowing a more efficient and higher performance gadget.

Google has its own "Google Lens," turning the smartphone camera into a search engine. Snapchat and Amazon have their apps integration with consumer products in parallel to the software with augmented reality, reports Fox News.

The tech giants will benefit more in the battle for the AR and VR supremacy. Digi Capital estimates the market could reach up to $108 billion industry by the year 2021, from which $83 billion for the AR will have that chunk of the business.

Tagsglasses, apple, Digital Spectacles, Digital World, Physical World, Metaio, Patently Apple, Robert Scoble, Tim Cook, Virtual Reality, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Stress, Camera Effects Platform, Messenger, Whatsapp, instagram, microsoft, Microsoft HoloLens, Google, Google Lens, Snapchat, Amazon, Digi Capital

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

A Total Solar Eclipse Gets Even Cooler: Check Out the Simulator

Bizarre Animals: This New Glass Frog Species Has a Fully Exposed Heart

The Underwater History of the Amazon Rainforest

Hey Siri, Save My Life: Apple's Talking Assistant Saves Men From Sinking Boat

Google Earth Just Got a Facelift! Now Features Mobile Device Compatibility, Guided Tours and 3D View

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

Giant Planet Outside The Solar System Shows Stratospheric Evidence

First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

NASA Slams New Conspiracy Theory, No Kidnapped Children on Mars

Fake Aurora? NASA's Rocket Launch Causes Colorful Clouds In The Sky [Video]
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moon
Tech

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
Local inflammation in the region of the brain known as mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH) could trigger overeating and weight gain.
Biology

Localized Inflammation In The Brain Linked To Overeating, Obesity
Exomoons detected Orbiting an Exoplanet as big as Jupiter
Space

First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet
Loneliness Causes more Early Deaths than Obesity
Health & Medicine

Loneliness: More Premature Deaths & Greater Health Risk Than Obesity, Study Shows

Most Popular

  1. 1 A 'Hot Jupiter' Exoplanet dangerously close to its Parent Star Giant Planet Outside The Solar System Shows Stratospheric Evidence
  2. 2 Loneliness Causes more Early Deaths than Obesity Loneliness: More Premature Deaths & Greater Health Risk Than Obesity, Study Shows
  3. 3 Tourists walk along 6th Avenue in Manhattan in New York City. New Yorkers are experiencing high-than-normal temperatures as the the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect. Extreme Heatwave Named 'Lucifer' Cause Death, Billions Of Crop Damages Rolling Down Southern & Eastern Europe
  4. 4 Exomoons detected Orbiting an Exoplanet as big as Jupiter First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics