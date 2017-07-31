naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Metaio companionship Amazon global warming

Increasing Focus Abilities Of The Brain, Practice Paying Attention Enhances Function & Concentration

By Lester Mondragon
Jul 31, 2017 07:37 AM EDT
Close
LGBT men from Chechnya arrested and tortured because of their sexuality
 Enhancing the brain's mental capacity to absorb more information and learning from it allows individuals to produce a more fulfilling output and an enjoyable experience.

(Photo : Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The human brain has over 1 billion neurons and each of the neurons has a capability to connect with about a thousand others. The intricate circuitry of neurons of the human brain sums up to over a trillion interconnections says Paul Reber, a Professor of Psychology at the Northwestern University, Illinois.

Training the brain to remember memories

There is no measure of the brain's memory capacity. If the brain has a measure of 1 neuron per memory, it will indicate a memory shortage warning as in the case of an iPod or pc running out of space, which is not the case of the human brain.

Remembering those memories and how to access them at will, increase the focus abilities of individuals that improve the functions of the brain. By paying attention to what you are doing or learning, enhances the ability of the brain to absorb details for better recall. Our brain continually is finding ways to improve itself, reports The Verge.

Here are some tips to gradually increase the brain's focus abilities: Witness your thoughts. By allowing oneself to be an objective spectator than ignoring thinking about what you don't want to think creates more space for learning. It is impossible to stop thinking.

Think as if the mind is a blank canvas. Let other thoughts pass by resisting the urge to follow them, only focusing on the task at hand. This tip will ease the pressure of brain clutter and will settle down to a relaxed approach in focus.

The counting technique helps. Try to count if the thoughts cluttering the brain interrupts the concentration. Deep breathing while counting will ease the stress and disallow the temptation to follow the thoughts that help in the focus process.

Pay attention actively. By putting several mental notes in the mind clutters the mental ability. Put it off and focus on the task at hand.

Be still. Uncalled movements result to fragmented concentration. Being still while paying deep attention will help in the absorption of information while focusing intently.

Draw away from physical distractions. The ability to focus develops when you stay still and doing the task at hand in deep concentration. Practicing this tip will later develop the urge to neglect to fidget on physical things and help develop the attitude to focus.

Put interest in tasks. Finding interest even in the dullest task will help the mind focus on the work at hand. Hobbies of interest could be helpful to develop the focus on attention to details.

Create an open Mind. Discover new and challenging mental tasks every day by indulging in activities that challenge your thinking capacity. The mind needs to develop its regular routine just like the physical body needs to improve its stamina and maintain the physique, reports Care2.

The accomplishment of more things is the result of honing the focused attitude. The absorption to the task at hand can create the sense of fulfillment, contentment, and fun.

TagsFocus Abilities, Enhances Function, Concentration, neurons, Paul Reber, brain's memory capacity, brain clutter, Pay attention, Put interest in tasks, focused attitude

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Create Lab-Grown Human Brains That Could Think and Feel

Zika Update: Adults Might Not be Safe Against Neurological Complications of Zika Virus

Possible Cure to Alcohol Addiction is in the Brain After All

Study: How West Nile Virus Cause Memory Loss and Mood Disorders

Not ‘Bird Brained:' Study Shows Birds Have More Brains Than Monkeys

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

Giant Planet Outside The Solar System Shows Stratospheric Evidence

First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

NASA Slams New Conspiracy Theory, No Kidnapped Children on Mars

Fake Aurora? NASA's Rocket Launch Causes Colorful Clouds In The Sky [Video]
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

'Glasses': Apple's Latest Product, Digital Spectacles For Augmented Reality Combining The Physical & Digital World

Researchers Identify Four Kinds Of Facebook Users, Find Out Where You Belong

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030

The Future Is (Literally) Green -- China Is Building The World’s First Forest City

Air Pollution, Dusts Could Decrease Efficiency of Solar Energy Production
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moon
Tech

Japan to Send a Manned Mission to Moon by 2030
Local inflammation in the region of the brain known as mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH) could trigger overeating and weight gain.
Biology

Localized Inflammation In The Brain Linked To Overeating, Obesity
Exomoons detected Orbiting an Exoplanet as big as Jupiter
Space

First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet
Loneliness Causes more Early Deaths than Obesity
Health & Medicine

Loneliness: More Premature Deaths & Greater Health Risk Than Obesity, Study Shows

Most Popular

  1. 1 A 'Hot Jupiter' Exoplanet dangerously close to its Parent Star Giant Planet Outside The Solar System Shows Stratospheric Evidence
  2. 2 Loneliness Causes more Early Deaths than Obesity Loneliness: More Premature Deaths & Greater Health Risk Than Obesity, Study Shows
  3. 3 Tourists walk along 6th Avenue in Manhattan in New York City. New Yorkers are experiencing high-than-normal temperatures as the the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect. Extreme Heatwave Named 'Lucifer' Cause Death, Billions Of Crop Damages Rolling Down Southern & Eastern Europe
  4. 4 Exomoons detected Orbiting an Exoplanet as big as Jupiter First Alien Moon Outside The Solar System Located Circling A Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics