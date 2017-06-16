naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Mars Elon Musk Spacex

Elon Musk Reveals Details of His Plans for a Self-Sustaining City on Mars

By Jess F.
Jun 16, 2017 10:50 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Making Humans a Multiplanetary Species
Elon Musk believes that Mars is mankind's only hope to become multi-planetary species. He recently published a paper detailing his plans to build a self-sustaining city on Mars.
(Photo : SpaceX/YouTube Screenshot)

SpaceX CEO and billionaire Elon Musk revealed further details about his plans to build a self-sustaining city on Mars. His plans were recently published in the journal New Space.

According to Musk, he is consistently refining his plans. Earlier, his speech called "Making Humans a Multi-planetary Species" enumerated his initial plans to make his ambitious journey to Mars possible. He said that humans must work to build a colonization outside the Earth.

The paper discussed why Musk chose Mars and how his plans will progress from early explorations to building a self-sustaining city on the red planet. He also emphasized that he wanted to "make Mars possible." Musk believes that if the human race remains confined on the planet there will be an extinction eventually, so the only way to save the population from that is to build another colonization on Mars.

In order to become a full-pledged multi-planetary species, mankind should be able to build, not just a colony, but a self-sustaining city on Mars that will eventually become a habitable planet with the help of technology.

But why Mars? This is because the scientific community is well aware that there is a limited choice when it comes to potential planets for exploration within the Solar System. Earth's neighbor like Mercury and Venus are almost impossible to work with. This led his work to focus on Mars - the only choice man has to become a multi-planetary species.

"It would be quite fun to be on Mars because you would have gravity that is about 37% of that of Earth, so you would be able to lift heavy things and bound around," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on the paper. "Furthermore, the day is remarkably close to that of Earth."

Musk says all the data about the red planet, previously gathered by NASA will help in building the self-sustaining city on Mars.

Tagsspace, Red Planet, Elon Musk, elon musk news, Self sustaining city on Mars, NASA, Mission to mars, Journey to Mars, Making Humans a Multiplanetary Species, planet, Colony, Mars colonization, Interplanetary Transport system, spacex news, Spacex, Mars

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

China to Grow Potatoes on the Moon

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?

NASA Unveils 'Batmobile-Inspired' New Mars Rover Concept

NASA Introduced 12 New Astronauts from NASA Astronaut Class 2017, Agency Intends to Send Them to Mars

NASA Discovered a Strange, Deep Hole on Mars -- Where Did it Come From?

Join the Conversation

Workers Caught Ripping Limbs Off Chickens with Bare Hands

Canadian Company Investigated for Alleged 'Sadistic' and 'Absolutely Sickening' Chicken Abuse
Bumblebee in flight
Bumblebees Thrive in Detroit, Where Little Else Can
London Zoo Opens New Giants Of The Galápagos Exhibit
There May Be Hope For The ‘Lost’ Tortoises Of the Galapagos
Whale Watching Season Underway In Sydney
Baby Humpback Whales Whisper To Get Mom's Attention
Faceless Fish
Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
New Baby Snow Leopard Makes His Debut At NY's Bronx Zoo
Humans Are Bringing On Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Luskhan itilensis
New Species of Bus-Sized Marine Reptile Fossil Unearthed in Russia, Believed to Be From 'Age of Dinosaurs'
space

Our Sun Was Likely Born in Binary System, Losing Its Twin Star Later

Elon Musk Reveals Details of His Plans for a Self-Sustaining City on Mars

Baking in Space Could Soon Be Possible With Crumb-Free Bread, Special Oven

Amputee Worm Grows Two Heads in Space, Aids in Regenerative Health Science

IKEA Trains With NASA to Create Compact Storage Ideas for Urban Homes -- Will They Design for Mars?
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Newly Developed Software Tool Can Easily Identify Fake Online Profiles

Hear the Buzz: Scientists Use Microphone, iPad Minis to Track Pollinating Bees

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030

Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
Animals

Could Edible Insects Solve World Hunger?
fish love
Animals

Spying On Fish Love Calls Could Help Prevent Overfishing
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Backstage Pass to Iapetus Cassini Captures Saturn's Moon Iapetus, Completes 8th Dive Through Rings
  2. 2 Inside NASA's new Mars rover concept vehicle NASA Unveils 'Batmobile-Inspired' New Mars Rover Concept
  3. 3 2016 rift in Larsen C. Crack in Antarctic Ice Shelf is About to Launch a Delaware-Sized Iceberg
  4. 4 Beluga whales Humans Are Changing the Underwater Soundscapes of the World's Oceans
  5. 5 Cigarette Smoking Scientists Map Out DNA Damage Caused by Cigarette Smoking
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics