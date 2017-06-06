naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA coral bleaching Sleep Loss solar power sun

NASA Discovered a Strange, Deep Hole on Mars -- Where Did it Come From?

By Jess F.
Jun 06, 2017 07:45 AM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Hubble Telescope Offers Best-Ever View Of Mars
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) discovered strange deep holes near the south pole of the red planet. Scientists are still trying to figure out how it came to be.
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

NASA may have the means to discover new patterns on Mars and on other planets but it doesn't mean that scientists can explain everything they have collected. Take for example the strange deep holes discovered on Mars that the agency can't explain.

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) discovered the strange deep hole on Mars for the first time despite its 11-year observation on the surface of the red planet. The image was taken near the planet's south pole.

It's wittingly called the "Swiss cheese terrain" due to combined depressions and craters. The region has a large pit of melting frozen carbon dioxide and appears to be deeper than usual holes on the surface of Mars. Currently, astronomers and NASA scientists are still trying to find out what it is and how it formed.

The surprising thing is that there are a lot of known ways that could have created impact craters or holes on the surface of Mars. It is constantly bombarded with half a million of meteorite impacts, collapsing lava tubes and even ancient floods. But the origin of the strange deep hole on Mars baffles scientists since its origin cannot be attributed to the above-mentioned causes.

Earlier this year, NASA MRO also chanced upon a shallow hole like this. However, the newly discovered strange hole is nothing similar to that.

"We see many shallow pits in the bright residual cap of carbon dioxide ice," Alfred McEwen, of the University of Arizona's Lunar & Planetary Laboratory said in a statement. "There is also a deeper, circular formation that penetrates through the ice and dust."

NASA MRO's High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera took the image. It can take photos larger than one meter (3 feet) from 200 to 400 kilometers (125 to 250 miles) from above. This means the strange hole on Mars is not small at all.

TagsNASA, NASA MRO, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, MRO HiRISE camera, HiRISE camera, Strange deep hole, Strange deep hole on Mars, Impact Crater, Martian surface, Mars, Red Planet

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Fast-tracks 'Psyche' Mission to Explore a Metal Asteroid

Ancient Earth Could Have Been Donut-Shaped 'Synestia' Form, Study Suggests

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?

Water on the Red Planet: There Could Have Been Flowing Rivers on Ancient Mars Formed by Heavy Rainstorms

NASA Dawn Spacecraft Discovers Weird Bright Spots on Dwarf Planet Ceres, Continues Observation on Asteroid Belt

Join the Conversation

Faceless Fish

Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
space

Newly Discovered Exoplanet KELT-9b Is 'Hotter Than Most Stars'

NASA's Journey to $10,000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid Could Transform Global Economy

NASA: First Science Data From Juno Reveals Secrets of Jupiter

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth

NASA Set to Unveil Mission to 'Touch the Sun'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030

Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid

New Zealand Just Sent a 3D-Printed Rocket to Space

ESO Starts Construction of World's First Super Telescope Called 'Extremely Large Telescope' and Its Spectograph 'HARMONI'
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Plants and Herbs
Health & Medicine

This Cosmetic Company Is Combining Armenian Folk Remedy with Modern Pharmacology
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

World's First Global Ice Archive in the Works to Preserve Memory of Disappearing Glaciers
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Hubble Telescope Offers Best-Ever View Of Mars NASA Discovered a Strange, Deep Hole on Mars -- Where Did it Come From?
  2. 2 Microcephaly Zika Update: This Is How the Zika Virus Causes Microcephaly
  3. 3 Astronomers Find Planet Hotter Than Most Stars Newly Discovered Exoplanet KELT-9b Is 'Hotter Than Most Stars'
  4. 4 Internet Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online
  5. 5 Earth Viewed From Apollo 17 New Super-Earth Planet Discovered in Habitable Zone of Nearby Star
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics