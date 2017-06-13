NASA Unveils 'Batmobile-Inspired' New Mars Rover Concept

NASA's new Mars Rover concept vehicle was unveiled in an exhibit. It is an electric car with six wheels reportedly inspired by the batmobile. (Photo : CBS This Morning/NASA/YouTube Screenshot)

The Journey to Mars, slated to launch in 2030, will be the biggest NASA project yet. NASA is preparing the public by actively promoting the mission. Part of the agency's information dissemination is the revelation of the new Mars rover concept.

The Mars rover is a new concept car and NASA thinks it will work for sedans and SUVs of the future and maybe even in Mars. But the concept itself is not meant for the red planet. It is only part of the public promotion of Martian exploration.

Currently, the Mars Rover concept car can be viewed inside the Kennedy Space Center Complex. It promotes the "Summer of Mars" program, which aims to educate the public about the Mars Exploration efforts leading to the first manned mission to the red planet.

"It's an all-encompassing effort to review the history of our efforts to explore Mars and look ahead to what is being planned," Rebecca Shireman, assistant manager of public relations for the Kennedy visitor complex said in a statement. "We hope this will encourage young people to want to learn more about being a part of the effort to go to Mars."

Mars Rover Concept Car

The futuristic car was built by Parker Brothers Concepts. It appears to be a replica of the "Tumbler" Batmobile, according to a report. It has six wheels and is obviously built to look meaner than current Mars rovers.

The Mars Rover concept car is an electric vehicle. A 700-volt battery stores power from built-in solar panels. Other features include being able to split in the middle so astronauts can use the front section for missions while the second half is utilized as a mobile laboratory.

However, despite its amazing design, NASA is quick to say that the Mars rover concept does not represent what they intend to send to the red planet. Nevertheless, based on the interest the concept car is getting, it looks like it is a worthy stint because people are getting more interested in deep space explorations.

Anyone interested to see the new NASA Mars Rover concept car can visit the Kennedy Space Center. It will be on exhibit for the month before its tour of the East Coast in July and August.