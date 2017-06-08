naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Sleep Loss brain coral bleaching

Stargazing 2017: Mini Strawberry Moon to Light Up the Sky on June 9

By Jess F.
Jun 08, 2017 02:21 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Strawberry Moon Rises Over Glastonbury Tor
A strawberry moon will rise on June 9. Coincidentally, it will also be a minimoon, a phenomenon that occurs when the moon is at its farthest from Earth.
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

This month's full moon will be extra special because a mini strawberry moon will rise in the night sky. Although it is just a common full moon, the name implies something deeper and many nations until today respect and admire the rising of the strawberry moon. The strawberry moon will also appear smaller a tad bit smaller, thus the name "minimoon."

The term full strawberry moon was coined by the Native Americans. The moon does not appear any different from other full moons, but the full strawberry moon means more to the Native American tribes since it signaled the time of the year where fruits are ripening and are ready for harvest.

The strawberry moon also marks the peak of harvesting season. It is also called "full rose moon" and "full honey moon."

On Friday, June 9, the full strawberry moon will rise at approximately 9:09 a.m. ET. This is also this month's full moon peak. It will appear full even on the nights before and after the peak.

But experts advise stargazers to not be too excited to avoid disappointments. Again, there won't be anything special with how the moon will appear on June 9 nor will it shine in strawberry pink unlike the extremely large supermoon from last year. It is called by the name due to the harvesting season that coincides with the month of June.

Not only is June's full strawberry moon famous among Native American tribes, it is also known in other cultures for the same reason. It is called Green Corn Moon, the Planting Moon or the Birth Moon, all because of its link to crops and farming.

This year, the strawberry moon will also be a minimoon. This means although it will be at its peak, it will be smaller in size when viewed from Earth.

A minimoon occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from the planet called apogee. During a minimoon, it is smaller than it usually is when viewed, bur the discrepancy won't be visible to the untrained eye. Experts say that the next minimoon will appear in July 2018.

TagsMini strawberry moon, Strawberry moon, Minimoon, Minimoon strawberry moon, Strawberry moon June 2017, Full strawberry moon, Full moon, moon, Telescope, stargazing, June strawberry moon, Stargazing 2017, Stargazing June 2017

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA'S Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Survived a Meteoroid Impact in 2014

Neil Armstrong's Controversial Moon Dust Bag Expected to Sell for $4 Million in Auction

North Korea Conducted Missiles Test -- Here's Why You Should Care

Less Than 100 Days Before the Great American Eclipse -- Here's What You Need to Know

NASA Cassini Beams Back Video of First Dive, Images of Saturn's Moon Enceladus

Join the Conversation

Faceless Fish

Faceless Fish Emerges From the Australian Abyss
The New Glassfrog Species in Life
Bizarre Animals: New Species of Neotropic Frog Has a Fully-Exposed Heart
Florida panther
Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
space

Stargazing 2017: Mini Strawberry Moon to Light Up the Sky on June 9

ESO: ALMA Discovered a Building Block of Life Near Infant-Like Star

NASA Introduced 12 New Astronauts from NASA Astronaut Class 2017, Agency Intends to Send Them to Mars

US Air Force to Launch Mission Using SpaceX Rocket Instead of ULA's Atlas V

NASA's Parker Solar Probe Mission to 'Touch the Sun' Explained -- Here's What the Mission Is For
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Develop New Low-Cost Solar Panels Capable of Operating Over a Year Without Losing Performance

AI to Beat Humans in 2060, But Elon Musk Believes it Can by 2030

Internet Addicts May Experience Increased Heart Rate, Blood Pressure When Not Online

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in China Connected to Grid

Bigelow Aerospace CEO Believes Aliens are Already Living on Earth
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Plants and Herbs
Health & Medicine

This Cosmetic Company Is Combining Armenian Folk Remedy with Modern Pharmacology
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

World's First Global Ice Archive in the Works to Preserve Memory of Disappearing Glaciers
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 2016 rift in Larsen C. Crack in Antarctic Ice Shelf is About to Launch a Delaware-Sized Iceberg
  2. 2 Strawberry Moon Rises Over Glastonbury Tor Stargazing 2017: Mini Strawberry Moon to Light Up the Sky on June 9
  3. 3 ESOcast 110 Light: Ingredient for life found around infant stars (4K UHD) ESO: ALMA Discovered a Building Block of Life Near Infant-Like Star
  4. 4 The oldest Homo sapiens fossils at Jebel Irhoud, Morocco World's Oldest Homo Sapiens Bone Fossil Discovered in Morocco
  5. 5 Eleventh Commercial Resupply Services Mission US Air Force to Launch Mission Using SpaceX Rocket Instead of ULA's Atlas V
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics