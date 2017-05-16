naturewn.com

North Korea Conducted Missiles Test -- Here's Why You Should Care

By Jess F.
May 16, 2017 11:09 AM EDT
South Korea Reacts To North Korea's Rocket Launch
North Korea conducted another missile test. Unlike the earlier attempt, the recent one was a success.
(Photo : Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

The world reacted to the news that North Korea conducted another missiles test. The test was reportedly a successful mid-to-long range launch. The hauntingly successful missile test redeemed North Korea from its failed test earlier this year.

The test heightened North Korea's apparent advancement when it comes to intercontinental ballistic missile. The launch is perceived to be a threat to South Korea, the U.S. and even most nations around the globe.

Reports say that the missile test was conducted on Sunday, May 14 as supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The test is a prelude to verifying the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.

Kim Jung On has been very vocal towards his issues against the United States. He even once sited that Washington's moves may cause "sighting range for a strike". The U.S. military Pacific Command confirmed that there was indeed a missiles test. However, South Korea downplayed the progress.

"We believe the possibility of that is low," Roh Jae-Cheon, a spokesman for South Korea's office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

New South Korean President Moon Jae-In sent his envoy to China, Germany, States, Japan and Russia to discuss his policies when it comes to North Korea. Despite being downplayed, expert say that the successful test is a testament to North Korea's missile capabilities.

"North Korea's latest successful missile test represents a level of performance never before seen from a North Koran missile," John Schilling, an aerospace engineer dealing with rockets said in an interview. 

Reports say that North Korea is also working on a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the U.S. This means, anyone is vulnerable if a nuclear weapon is launched by North Korea. Despite that, President Trump already expressed his intent to keep the relationship between the U.S. and North Korea "diplomatic" to prevent the latter from using nuclear missiles.

Based on local reports. The missile called Hwasong-12 was fired and flew at 787 kilometers (489 miles). But the thing that worries experts the most is the fact that by 2020, Pyongyang may have successfully developed a nuclear missile that can reach the U.S.

