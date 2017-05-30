naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA moon International Space Station cancer ISS

Climate Change Could Promote Sleep Deprivation Among Poor and Elderly

By John Raphael
May 30, 2017 12:52 PM EDT
WATCH RELATED VIDEO
Man Sleeping
Climate change could negatively affect how humans sleep, promoting more sleepless nights in poor and the elderly.
(Photo : Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

A new study from the University of California-San Diego revealed that global warming brought about by climate change could negatively affect how humans sleep, promoting more sleepless nights in poor and the elderly.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, showed that the current trend increasing temperature could cost people in the United States millions of additional night of insufficient sleep by 2050, if climate change is not properly addressed.

"What our study shows is not only that ambient temperature can play a role in disrupting sleep but also that climate change might make the situation worse by driving up rates of sleep loss," said lead author Nick Obradovich, who conducted much of the research as a doctoral student in political science at UC San Diego, in a press release.

For the study, the researchers first looked into the data of more than 765,000 U.S. residents between 2002 and 2011 who responded to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey, a public health survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that asks respondents to recall their sleep patterns in the previous month. The researchers then linked these data to daily temperature data collected by the National Centers for Environmental Information. The effects of warmer temperature to sleep were then combined with climate model projections to estimate how much sleep is loss if the rising trend in global temperature continues.

The researchers found that a mere 1 degree Celsius increase in nighttime temperatures could translate to three nights of insufficient sleep per 100 individuals per month. A single month with an average of one degree Celsius higher than normal could cause up to nine million nights of insufficient sleep across the population of the United States today.

With the climate projections for 2050 and 2099 provided by NASA Earth Exchange, the researchers tried to determine what will happen to the effect of warmer temperature to sleep if climate change continues to persist in the future. The researchers found that warmer temperatures could cause six additional nights of insufficient sleep per 100 individuals by 2050 and approximately 14 extra nights per 100 by 2099.

Tagsclimate change, Warmer Temperature, sleep, Sleep Loss, global warming, health

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Can Predict the Contents of Your Dreams, Here’s How

Woke Up in the Wrong Side of the Bed? Here are Some Key Indicators of Good Sleep Quality

Seasonal Affective Disorder: Causes, Symptoms and Remedies of Season-Induced Depression

Too Much Salt Could Lead to More Trips in the Bathroom at Night

Sleep Deprivation Could Make the Brain Eat Itself, Increasing Risk of Alzheimer's

Join the Conversation

Florida panther

Nearly Extinct Florida Panther Returns to the Wild North
Dead Blue Whale in Bolinas
Blue Whale Corpse Washes Ashore Northern California, Mammal Likely Died of Ship Collision
Walking With Dinosaurs Spectacular Launches At The O2 Arena
Dinosaurs Could Have Survived if Killer Asteroid Struck Sooner or a Few Minutes Late
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
A Third of US Bee Colony Died Last Year, Here's Why It Is Still Good News
Whale
Mystery Solved: Scientists Identify Weird Monstrous Sea Creature in Indonesia
Cyclops Goat
Meet the 'Cyclops' Goat With 1 Eye, 1 Ear and a Miraculous Survival Story
First 3D-Printed Blood Vessel Transplant Successful in Monkeys! Biotech Breakthrough on the Way
Scientists Unlock a Key Cognitive Ability of Monkeys
Polar Bears
From Seals to Goose Eggs: Polar Bears Forced to Change Their Diet Because of Melting Sea Ice
Endangered Blue Whales Spotted Off California Coast
The Reason Behind the Blue Whale's Enormous Size
space

NASA'S Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Survived a Meteoroid Impact in 2014

NASA Captures Partial Solar Eclipse, to Reveal Details on Mission to 'Touch the Sun'

ESO Starts Construction of World's First Super Telescope Called 'Extremely Large Telescope' and Its Spectograph 'HARMONI'

Massive Dying Star Vanishes In Thin Air, Falls Short on Becoming a Supernova

Neil Armstrong's Controversial Moon Dust Bag Expected to Sell for $4 Million in Auction
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Dubai Police Adds First Ever Robot Cop to Their Ranks

Mice Sperm Stored on the ISS Produces Healthy 'Space Pups' Offspring -- Is it Possible for Humans, Too?

Switzerland to Decommission All 5 of Its Nuclear Power Plant

Hubble Detects New Moon Orbiting Distant Dwarf Planet

New Zealand Space Launch to Reach for the Stars with New Electron Rocket -- What You Need to Know
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

KFC
Travel

KFC Secret Recipe Leaked as Iconic Original Chicken Gets New Alternative
Okinoshima
Travel

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status
Egypt's Mummies
Environment

Rare Discovery: 17 Mummies Unearthed in Ancient Burial Site in Egypt
Mohenjo Daro
Travel

Burying the 5,000-Year-Old Lost City of Pakistan to Save It

Most Popular

  1. 1 Falcon Heavy | Flight Animation SpaceX Begins Test Firing Parts, Boosters of Its Biggest Rocket Falcon Heavy
  2. 2 Australia's Deadliest Animals 'Winged Serpent' Discovered in 5-Million-Year-Old Sinkhole
  3. 3 Driven By Sustainability Elon Musk: New Tesla Autopilot 'Smooth as Silk'
  4. 4 Older Arctic Sea Ice Disappearing NASA Releases Results of Expanded Annual Arctic Ice Survey IceBridge
  5. 5 Sea Lion Grabs Little Girl Sea Lion Drags Little Girl Into the Water in Terrifying Video
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics