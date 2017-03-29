naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars Donald Trump

Too Much Salt Could Lead to More Trips in the Bathroom at Night

By John Raphael
Mar 29, 2017 03:22 AM EDT
Bathroom
Having too much salt in your diet could increase the urge to make numerous trips in the bathroom at night.
(Photo : Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

A new study from Nagasaki University in Japan revealed that having a hight salt intake could increase the urge to make numerous trips in the bathroom at night.

The study, presented at the European Society of Urology congress in London, showed a linked between high salt intake and the condition known as nocturia or nighttime peeing.

A person suffering from nocturia wakes up one or more times during the night just to go to the bathroom. Nocturia mostly affects people over the age of 60. Nocturia is relatively a simple problem. However, its ability to disrupt a good night sleep could lead to stress, irritability or tiredness, greatly affecting a person's quality of life.

"Night- time urination is a real problem for many people, especially as they get older," said lead researchers Dr. Matsuo Tomohiro of Nagasaki University in a statement. "This work holds out the possibility that a simply dietary modification might significantly improve the quality of life for many people."

Read Also: 'Salt Tooth' is a Thing, and Study Says Your Genes are to Blame 

For the study, the researchers recruited a group of 321 men and women who had a high salt intake and had trouble sleeping. The researchers asked the participants to reduce their salt intake. Salt consumption of the participants were measured biochemically. The researchers followed the participants for 12 weeks.

Among the participants, 223 were able to reduce their salt intake from 10.7 grams per day to 8.0 grams per day. On the other hand, 98 of the participants increased their average salt intake from 9.6 grams per day to 11 grams per day.

The researchers observed that the participants who reduced their salt intake also experience a drop in the average frequency of their nighttime urination, from 2.3 times per night to 1.4 times per night. Meanwhile, the group with increased salt intake reported an increased urge to urinate at night, from 2.3 times to 2.7 times per night.

Additionally, reduced salt intake lead to less frequent urination during daytime. Participants who have reduced rate of nocturia also reported an improvement in the quality of their life, as measured by the standard CLSS-QoL questionnaire.

Read Also: ALERT: Preservatives in Cured Meat Could Make Asthma Symptoms Worse 

TagsNocturia, Nighttime Urination, salt, high salt intake, Salt Intake, causes of nocturia, nighttime peeing, frequent urination at night

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Woke Up in the Wrong Side of the Bed? Here are Some Key Indicators of Good Sleep Quality

ALERT: Sleep Apnea Linked to Increased Risk of Deadly Lung Cancer

Work Stress? DNA to Blame for Poor Tolerance to Shift Work

Study: How Electric Brain Simulation During Sleep Improve Memory

Scientists Unlock Extremely Efficient Memory Gaining Method -- How Does it Work?

Join the Conversation

Snake

Over 30 Reptiles Mysteriously Died at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee
Animal Victims Of Katrina Are Evacuated From Mississippi
Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
Cats
Cats Actually Enjoy Spending Time With Their Owners, Study Shows
Do Gene Editing And Dogs Mix - Experts Weigh In On Genetic Editing For Breeding, Health
Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health
Parrots
Drugged-Out Parrots Raid Poppy Fields in India for Opium Fix
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
space

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity
science

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
tech

Video Games May Have Some Influence Over Sexist Attitudes

Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Robot Soldiers May Arrive in Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
anti-aging
Health & Medicine

Pill of the Future: Age-Reversing Drug Shows Success in Mice, Human Trial Up Next

Most Popular

  1. 1 Aurora Australis LOOK: First Ever Aurora Australis Charter Flight Treats Travelers to Spectacular View of Southern Lights
  2. 2 Beluga whale 'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
  3. 3 Lungs Scientists Discovered Unexpected New Function of Lungs
  4. 4 Sepsis Cure Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids
  5. 5 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics