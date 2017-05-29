naturewn.com

Look! Juno Captures Jupiter's Ring from the Inside

By Jess F.
May 29, 2017 11:54 AM EDT
Jupiter's Rings
NASA published images taken between Jupiter and its rings. Juno captured the image during its first flyby between the planet and its rings.
NASA scientists are analyzing data from the Juno probe currently observing the planet Jupiter. From the data collected during its first science flyby Perijove 1 last Aug. 27, 2016, the first images of Jupiter's ring from the inside was captured.

The Stellar Reference Unit (SRU-1) star camera captured the image. After scientists analyzed the data, it showed the bright bands in the center, which are found in the main ring of Jupiter's ring system.

It wasn't just the inside of the ring that's visible on the image. The SRU-1 camera was viewing the constellation Orion when the data and images were collected. The bright star seen on the image is the Betelgeuse. Orion's belt can also be seen in the lower right of the image.

To view this image and other data captured during the mission, Juno's Radiation Monitoring Investigation retrieves and analyzes noise signatures from penetrating radiation in the photos from Juno's cameras and other science instruments in Jupiter.

Currently, NASA is offering the use of JunoCam raw images for the public. They can be downloaded at www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam. They are free for the use of the public, which means everyone can download, use and process the images to turn them into products.

Juno is apparently the first spacecraft to take a photo in between Jupiter the planet and its rings, according to a report. This gave the probe a unique view of the rings and the scientists with data that have never been collected before.

Experts say that the data collected by Juno and other probes in the Solar System help shape mankind's understanding of the universe. The scientific instruments help prove or nullify theories in order to have a better understanding of the world and the universe man lives in.

As of today, Juno is continuously beaming back data from its probe. And although it's mission is also nearing its end, it will provide information for scientists to analyze and to study for many years to come.


