Pink Moon 2017: Tips on When and Where to Look; It's Still Visible on Tuesday, April 12

The pink full moon will be visible from 2:08 am of April 11. The moon will shine until Tuesday. (Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

The pink full moon occurred this Monday night, April 11. It's this month's most interesting celestial show. However, the phenomenon doesn't mean that the moon will shine in pink.

The pink moon got its name from the blooming pink flowers known as wild ground phlox (moss pink herbs) that blossom in spring time. April's pink full moon is also known as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon and Fish moon, according to a report.

The full pink moon graced the sky last Monday, April 11, at 2:08 a.m. EDT. But for those who missed the exciting event, it will still be visible on Tuesday, April 12 until early Wednesday. Not only does the pink moon symbolizes the season of flowers, it also represent events in many different practices. Christianity associates the pink moon to Easter. Hinduism also observes it.

The peak of the pink moon started at 2:08 a.m. on April 11 and sports an orangey-red hue. This makes the full pink moon an interesting subject to photograph.

The phenomenon is also an event anticipated by healers in order to give their precious crystals some moon bath. To catch the lunar show, stargazers will have to wake up in the middle of the night starting 2:00 am on April 12. It will be visible in the night sky until April 12.

Jupiter joins the bright light from the pink full moon. The planet is also the center of attraction especially after NASA's Juno beamed back stunning images of the gas planet from the recent flyby. Due to Jupiter's proximity to Earth, some of its moons will also be visible.

Later this month, a meteor shower will also be visible in the night sky. The Lyrids meteor shower will also peak this month. The shower is from remnants of comet Thatcher. These are just some of the stargazing schedules for scientists and enthusiasts to enjoy this month.