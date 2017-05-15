naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA australia Mars Lunar Mission moon

'Lost' Forests the Size of 60 Percent of Australia Discovered in Plain Sight

By Naia Carlos
May 15, 2017 08:57 AM EDT
Amazon rainforest
There's much more dryland forests than previously believed.
(Photo : Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It's almost inconceivable that 467 million hectares of forests -- equal to about 60 percent of Australia's size -- get "lost," but exactly that much previously unreported forests has recently been discovered.

According to a report from Phys Org, a new global analysis surveyed the drylands and found 45 percent more forest area than previous surveys.

The new dryland forest was found in all continents, but most of it were in sub-Saharan Africa, around the Mediterranean, central India, coastal Australia, western South America, northeastern Brazil, northern Colombia and Venezuela, and northern parts of the boreal forests in Canada and Russia. In Africa, the known dryland forest area has doubled with the study.

Although it seems impossible to have so much forestry left undiscovered, drylands are difficult to measure on a global scale because of it contains very little trees. This type of forest are dubbed drylands because they get less water in precipitation than the amount they lose in evaporation and plant transpiration.

The new study uncovered the new drylands by eschewing the older, low-resolution satellite images without ground validation that were used by previous surveys. Instead, the researchers made use of high-resolution satellite imagery from Google Earth Engine then used a simple visual interpretation of tree number and density.

"In the modern digital age we think we know everything about the Earth, but a lot of that knowledge comes from satellite imagery, like Google Earth, but when you see that type of satellite data, you have to make estimations on what type of vegetation occurs on the ground," Andrew Lowe of the University of Adelaide, who headed the research, told National Geographic.

Drylands used to be underappreciated, but this study proves they have a bigger capacity to support trees and forests than initially realized.

The findings have been published in the journal Science.

Tagsaustralia, lost forest, environment, drylands, Australia drylands

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Massive Landforms Lurk Beneath the Antarctic Ice Sheets

No Women Allowed: This 'Sacred' Men-Only Island in Japan Is Up For UNESCO World Heritage Status

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves

The Path to Extinction: African Lions Face Same Threats That Wiped Out Big Cats During the Ice Age

Join the Conversation

Whale

Monstrous Sea Creature Washes Up on Indonesian Shores - What is It?
How we built the Fossils In Focus exhibit
Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue
'Winged Serpent' Zilantophis schuberti
Fossilized Remains of 'Winged Serpent' Found in Ancient Sinkhole in Tennessee
World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City
Therapy Miniature Horses Help Fearful Flyers in Cincinnati Airport -- How?
Alpacas
These Shearing Positions Could Stress Out Alpacas, Study Shows
Great White Shark
Great White Sharks Are Turning Up Dead Without Their Livers
Snow Leopards
Researchers Identify 3 New Sub-species of the Elusive Snow Leopard
Girl Playing With Dog
Having Pet Dogs Could Help Your Children Feel Less Stressed
Lion
The Path to Extinction: African Lions Face Same Threats That Wiped Out Big Cats During the Ice Age
space

NASA Affirms Plans for the SLS and Orion Launch, No Crew on Board for the First Integrated Flight

NASA Finds Primordial Atmosphere Around a Distant Neptune-Sized Planet

Water Discovered in Atmosphere of ‘Warm Neptune’ Exoplanet

NASA Reveals Stunning Image of a Crab Nebula, Remnants of Supernova in the Milky Way Galaxy

China Starts Testing of Space Cabin Yuegong-1 for Manned Mission to the Moon
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

LOOK: Elon Musk Reveals Video of Boring Company's 120 MPH Tunnel Transporting Sled

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution

Orders for Tesla Solar Roofs Now Open

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019

AIDS Breakthrough: How CRISPR Gene Editing Successfully Eliminated HIV Infection in Animal Models
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coober Pedy
Travel

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whale Monstrous Sea Creature Washes Up on Indonesian Shores - What is It?
  2. 2 How we built the Fossils In Focus exhibit Well-Preserved Dinosaur Fossil Discovered in Canada, 'Sleeping Dragon' Almost Looks Like a Statue
  3. 3 Nose Picking Disgustingly Healthy: Study Concludes Eating Booger May Improve Oral Health and Even Prevent HIV
  4. 4 Amazon rainforest 'Lost' Forests the Size of 60 Percent of Australia Discovered in Plain Sight
  5. 5 Great White Shark Great White Sharks Are Turning Up Dead Without Their Livers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics