naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA wildlife brain Mars Spacex

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves

By Naia Carlos
May 11, 2017 07:08 AM EDT
Coober Pedy
Look beneath the surface of Australia’s Coober Pedy town, because there’s a secret world buried underneath.
(Photo : Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Look beneath the surface of Australia's Coober Pedy town, because there's a secret world buried underneath - literally. In this vibrant yet barren desert landscape, the people live in underground spaces carved in dusty caves where miners used to look for precious opals.

According to a report from Smithsonian, Coober Pedy is the Opal Capital of the World providing an estimated 70 percent of the world's opal production. Mining for opals has become the town's main industry with precious minerals being discovered like the recently found opalized pearls that date from over 65 million years ago. The lust for such rich finds left its mark on the surreal expanse, which is now marred with thousands of holes, TIME reported.

Half of Coober Pedy's population now live in dugouts inspired by the town's mining culture. It's a complete subterranean community including an underground museum and even intricately designed churches like the Serbian Orthodox Church.

The otherworldly atmosphere now attracts a steady stream of tourists who are eager to experience the bizarre subterranean peace.

"People come here to see things differently," Robert Coro, managing director of the Desert Cave Hotel in Coober Pedy, explained. Certain sections of the hotel are buried, which is common in the town. "It's that kind of adventure mentality that attracts people here in the first place."

But the inhabitants didn't move underground for the kitsch. Instead, the townfolk moved into the hillside holes to escape the desert's intolerable heat - or even the chilly winter nights. In these underground dwellings, the temperature is a 75 degrees all year round.

"To an outsider the place looks really amazing and weird," photograher Antoine Bruy told TIME. "But when you go there actually it's just their daily life. It's very common to have a dugout, to live underground."

TagsCoober Pedy, australia, OPAL, mining, weird towns, travel

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

North Korea's Mystery Islands: Man-made Keys Could Be New Nuclear Launch Sites

The Geology of Early Earth: New Evidence Show Planet was a Flat ‘Waterworld’

Lost Beach Emerges in Ireland After Disappearing 33 Years Ago

Chile's Epic 'Route of Parks' Will Link 17 National Parks to Save the Patagonia Wilderness

South America’s Lost Alien World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna

Join the Conversation

Flesh-Eating Parasite May Cause Hundreds of Deaths in the US

Shocking: Deer Spotted Munching on Human Remains
An aerial and UW look at a large aggregation of Leopard Sharks off Marine Room in La Jolla, CA. Sept 15, 2016
Hundreds of Leopard Sharks Washed Ashore San Francisco Bay
Acentria's Fritillary (IMAGE)
New Butterfly Species Spotted in Israel for the First Time in 109 Years
Washington's National Zoo Previews 'American Trail' Exhibit
Wild Wolf Pack Roams Freely in Denmark for the First Time After 200 Years
Lion's Gate Sanctuary
Rage Ensues as Lion's Gate Sanctuary in Colorado Kills All of Its 11 Exotic Animals -- Why Did They Do it?
Bull Elks In Yellowstone National Park
No Place Safe: Animals Can’t Escape Human Racket Even in American Wilderness
beautiful hummingbird
Wildlife Trafficking: Man Arrested After Smuggling 93 Exotic Birds in His Luggage, Only 8 Birds Survived
An Albino Orangutan Has Been Rescued In Indonesia
LOOK: Rare Blue-Eyed Albino Orangutan Rescued From Captivity In Indonesia
lulu orca
Lulu, the World's Most Contaminated Animal: Post-Mortem Reveals High Concentration of Toxic PCB in Famed Orca
space

Cassini Spots 'Bands of Bright Lights' of Methane Clouds Across Saturn's Moon Titan, Spacecrat Nearing Grand Finale Completion

Scientists Successfully Reproduce Dangerous Space Radiation Inside a Lab

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019

Amazing Gigapixel Image of Small Magellanic Cloud Zooms In on Millions of Galaxies and Stars

WATCH: Giant Gas Wave Twice the Size of Milky Way Spotted Surging Through Perseus Galaxy Cluster
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Orders for Tesla Solar Roofs Now Open

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021

Robots Inspired by Dancers and Snakes Showcase AI-Produced Art in Annual RobotArt Competition
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Amazon rainforest
Environment

The Underwater History of the Amazon Rainforest
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiral Galaxy Astronomer: Intelligent Alien Life Could Already Be Extinct That's Why We Cant Find Them
  2. 2 Epsilon Eridani Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System
  3. 3 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  4. 4 Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News
  5. 5 The Wellcome Collections Unveils Their New Exhibition Brains Better Memories Make People Tire of Experiences Quickly, Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics