naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA wildlife Cassini Spacecraft brain Saturn

This New Device Creates Energy Out of Air Pollution

By Naia Carlos
May 11, 2017 09:28 AM EDT
Air Pollution

(Photo : Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

Air pollution is a significant problem that's negatively affecting health and the environment worldwide. One of its main causes is fossil fuels, a major energy source and also a contributor in widespread global warming.

In response, scientists from the University of Antwerp and KU Leuven have figured out a way to address both of these problems with just a single device that can purify the air and generate power at the same time.

According to a report from KU Leuven, the device has two chambers that are separated by a single membrane. One side is used to purify air, while the other produces hydrogen gas with part of the contaminants. The hydrogen gas can then be stored and used as fuel as hydrogen buses currently do.

The key of the innovation is in the membrane between the chambers. The researchers used specific nanomaterials for this membrane, which can break down air pollution and produce hydrogen gas.

"In the past, these cells were mostly used to extract hydrogen from water," Professor Sammy Verbruggen explained in a statement. "We have now discovered that this is also possible, and even more efficient, with polluted air."

The device requires exposure to light to work, and the processes involved in it are similar the technology behind solar panels. In this case, electricity is not generated directly

"We are currently working on a scale of only a few square centimeters," Verbruggen said. "At a later stage, we would like to scale up our technology to make the process industrially applicable. We are also working on improving our materials so we can use sunlight more efficiently to trigger the reactions."

If produced on a larger scale, this technology could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and bring about cleaner air outdoors.

The findings were published in a paper in the journal ChemSusChem.

Tagsair pollution, Alternative Energy, KU Leuven, University of Antwerp, Sammy Verbruggen, energy

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Snow Machines and Saving Dying Glaciers: Scientists Concoct Crazy Plan to Regrow Swiss Peaks

No Place Safe: Animals Can’t Escape Human Racket Even in American Wilderness

Bizarre Plastic-Eating Wax Worm Might Be the Answer to Plastic Pollution

Scientists Discover Toxic Pollution in the Deepest, Most Remote Part of the Ocean

WHO: Over 90% of Global Population is Breathing Dirty Air

Join the Conversation

Lion

The Path to Extinction: African Lions Face Same Threats That Wiped Out Big Cats During the Ice Age
Louie baby dinosaur
Baby Louie Gets a Name! Fossilized Chinese 'Baby Dragon' Finally Identified as a New Dinosaur Species
Dinosaur
Meet Zuul, the Destroyer of Shins: Newly Discovered 75-Million-Year-Old Armored Dinosaur Named After ‘Ghostbusters’ Monster
Tarsier
Two New Species of ‘Yoda-Like’ Tarsiers Discovered in Indonesian Island
Bear charges Tahoe Men
RIP Jasper: Mother Bear Near Lake Tahoe Accidentally Shot Dead by Washoe County Deputy
Dolphin
France Finally Joins Ban on Breeding Captive Killer Whales, Dolphins
Flesh-Eating Parasite May Cause Hundreds of Deaths in the US
Shocking: Deer Spotted Munching on Human Remains
Acentria's Fritillary (IMAGE)
New Butterfly Species Spotted in Israel for the First Time in 109 Years
Washington's National Zoo Previews 'American Trail' Exhibit
Wild Wolf Pack Roams Freely in Denmark for the First Time After 200 Years
space

Giant Lava Waves Spotted Surging Violently in Jupiter’s Volcanic Moon Io

Secret Military Space Shuttle Lands in Florida With a Sonic Boom

NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Discovers Dark Sand Dunes on Mars

Stargazing 2017: Five Bright Planets to Spot With the Naked Eye This May

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021

Robots Inspired by Dancers and Snakes Showcase AI-Produced Art in Annual RobotArt Competition

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coober Pedy
Travel

Inside the Strange World of Coober Pedy, Where an Entire Village Lives in Elaborate Underground Caves
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiral Galaxy Astronomer: Intelligent Alien Life Could Already Be Extinct That's Why We Cant Find Them
  2. 2 Epsilon Eridani Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System
  3. 3 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  4. 4 Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News
  5. 5 The Wellcome Collections Unveils Their New Exhibition Brains Better Memories Make People Tire of Experiences Quickly, Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics